Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus get international warranty: Here’s how to buy mobiles at much cheaper rates

Apple international warranty: Buy the iPhone X, iPhone 8, or the iPhone 8 Plus from abroad, including the US.

Apple lovers now have a reason to celebrate as the iPhones will now have international warranty. This essentially means that users will be able to avail a 1-year warranty offer even if they buy the iPhone from any other country outside India. So, even if we do not have the Apple Care, we can still buy the iPhone X, iPhone 8, or the iPhone 8 Plus from abroad, including the US. It should be noted that the Apple international warranty is applicable only on factory unlocked iPhones and not the carrier locked devices. This new development has come right after Apple started the pre-orders for the iPhone X in India.

Apple has the international warranty policy on most of its gadgets. However, for the first time, the company has added the iPhone to the list. So now, apart from MacBooks, customers can also get their iPhones serviced in India, even if they bought it in another country. As mentioned earlier, if your phone is unlocked by a third party carrier, it will be ineligible for the warranty. About the price of iPhone in India, the smartphones have historically been much higher priced in the country than other major nations. This was seen even in the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X as well.

The price of the Apple iPhone X in India starts at Rs 89,000 for the 64GB model and goes upto Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. Meanwhile, Apple had launched the phone in the US priced at $999, that is equivalent to around Rs 64,500 in Indian currency. However, if you buy the iPhone in the US it will include taxes. Yet, the price difference is huge. The iPhone X is also very cheap in Hong Kong, where the 256GB variant is priced at HKD 9,888, which translates to around Rs 81,000 in Indian currency. While there may be several reasons for the smartphones to be sold at a high price point in India, it seems that now it makes perfect sense to buy them from other countries if it possible. Meanwhile, the pre-order for the Apple iPhone X will start in India from tomorrow (October 27).

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available in India from September itself. Price of the Apple iPhone 8 starts at $699 (approx Rs 45,000) in the US, while in India it begins at Rs 64,000. Similarly, the iPhone 8 Plus price in the US starts at $799 (approx Rs 52,000), and in India, it is Rs 77,000. These prices are for the 64GB models and the price gap is even bigger in the 256GB variants.