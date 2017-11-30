Apple iPhone discount fest on Amazon India, get iPhone SE priced at just Rs 17,999

The online e-commerce giant has started an iPhone fest from November 30. (Reuters)

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone and Apple iPhone is what you seek, then head on to Amazon India right now. The online e-commerce giant has started an iPhone fest from November 30. To boost sales for its newer generation iPhones as well as the older generation, Apple with Amazon has started selling phones at discounted prices. The iPhone SE, which was launched last year in March, gets a discount which puts it under the Rs 18,000 category. Amazon also paired up with the HDFC Bank to have an extra promotional offer for its consumers using HDFC Bank cards.

Even though Amazon said that the iPhone X is back in stock with them but due to a restricted number of devices available, there will not be any discount on the flagship during the iPhone Fest sale. That means people looking get their hands on the new iPhone X at a discounted price will have to wait for some more time. Even the HDFC Bank offer will not be available. The usual selling price for the iPhone SE is around Rs 25,000 but during the iPhone fest, Amazon India listed the iPhone SE (Rose Gold) at a price of Rs 20,000 for the 32GB variant. Whereas the 16GB variant of the Space Grey colour variant is listed at Rs 18,990. One can get further discounts with the HDFC Bank offer which provides an additional Rs 2000 off which makes the iPhone SE for Rs 17,999.

However, the price for the iPhone X remains unchanged and is listed at Rs 89,000. But the other new variant of the iPhones gets a price cut. The iPhone 8 can be grabbed for Rs 61,790, while the iPhone 8 Plus is up for Rs 69,389.

Launched last year, the iPhone 7 is listed at Rs 41,999 and the iPhone 7 Plus for Rs 54,999, whereas the iPhone 6S will sell for around Rs 36,999. All these phones can be availed for Rs 2000 less with the HDFC Bank offer. Meanwhile, the iPhone 6 will go for Rs 25,999.

The Apple iPhone 6 and the Apple iPhone 6S has a tough competition with the price point it is listed at. The OnePlus 5T and the Nokia 8, even the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is more up to date phone when compared with two-year-old iPhone 6S.

Amazon India plans to have the iPhone fest sale until December 9. The discounts offered by Amazon doesn’t stop there. Amazon is also offering discounts of up to Rs 9500 on an exchange of old iPhone devices.