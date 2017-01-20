Apple iPhone 8: Your next smartphone could recognise you with facial recognition; find out the other interesting feature

Apple iPhone 8 to feature facial recognition, wireless charging and an OLED display, claim analysts. (Reuters)

Apple’s next iPhone can reportedly recognise you by your face. With the amount of rumours and speculations doing the rounds regarding the next Apple iPhone, it is quite possible that the device may also be named something dramatically different, like iPhone X maybe? The latest information about facial recognition is based on a report by Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri, according to a Business Insider report. The smartphone will also have wireless charging support, according to the report. Arcuri was quoted as saying that the company, according to supply chain sources, will bring the new feature of facial recognition by using an infrared sensor placed in the front camera. According to the investor note, other rumours were also weighed in like there will be three variants of the next Apple iPhone, where one model will be bigger than the regular 4.7 inch and 5.5-inch devices.

According to the same report, OLED displays will feature in the devices. Notably, the premium model of the smartphone could have a ‘wraparound’ design with the TouchID placed under the glass. Samsung had brought the IRIS scanner in its Galaxy Note 7, but the phone got infamous for overheating and explosion complaints. It remains to be seen if the company will bring the same in its next flagship device, the Galaxy S8. Meanwhile, how differently Apple uses the technology will also be worth a wait. There have been many rumours and leaks regarding the iPhone 8, but the facial recognition feature is something refreshing.

Also read | Apple iPhone 8 could have steel frames & a screen full of holes; here’s what the technology is all about

The next generation Apple iPhone is set to be launched in 2017, and it is expected that the bezel-less iPhone 8 could feature a bold new design with an OLED display full of holes. Apple is reportedly also working on processes to mount components behind small holes in a smartphone screen. Interestingly, the holes will be so tiny that a normal human eye cannot see it. What this technology will do is that it will allow manufacturers to build a device with a true edge-to-edge display on the front.

Also read | Apple iPhone 8 might get OLED curved display, wireless charging also on cards

A WSJ report suggests that the new iPhone 8 is expected to feature the introduction of wireless charging. Ming-Chi Kuo of the KGI Securities speculates that the iPhone 8 users would be able to charge their phones in a manner similar to that of Apple watches, which would also provide faster charging speeds. Kuo also says that the iPhone 8 would come in bezel-less OLED version and there could be a 5.8 version as the new flagship device. Apple is also reported to create the OIS feature standard in both the wide-angle lens and telephoto lens for the new iPhone 8.