Apple iPhone 8 revealed! From no physical home to OLED screen check out the massive makeover of iconic smartphone

Apple is expected to incorporate it on the power on/off button on the right side. (Twitter/Gordon Kelly)

The wait is over as Forbes has now come out with some of the biggest changes in the much anticipated Apple iPhone 8. As per the report, iPhone 8 will have new design language and is also expected to boost facial and gesture recognisable laser sensor with front-camera to help authenticate the owner’s face and also scan the eyes’ iris pattern to unlock iPhone screens. Furthermore, the front-camera will have a 3D capability, where the smartphone users would enjoy the feature of AR (Augmented Reality) games on their devices with the protagonists featuring a 3D image of their own face. Significant changes would be seen in the front panel, wherein it will come with OLED screen, a first for iPhone series. The phone is would also sport a 5.8-inch display with 4mm space between the frame on all sides, as this will prevent accidental triggering of apps on the edges, which is a major issue in dual-curved edge screen we see in Samsung flagships. The report is based on knowledge from work in association with Nodus

Another change is that iPhone 8 will no more have a physical home. The company is expected to integrate it on the power on/off button on the right side. Apple has now elongated the power button to properly detect finger impression. This step has been taken to the users to enjoy a seamless screen unlocking experience.

You may also like to watch:



Notably, Apple seems to have given attention to the battery life, Bluetooth connection status, signal strength and in the very area, the company has created cut-out space to also accommodate camera module. At the base, the iPhone 8 features lightning port in the middle having stereo speakers on the both the sides, thus ruling out the rumour that 3.5mm audio jack return in the anniversary phone.