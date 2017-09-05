Apple iPhone 8 price in India could be more than Rs 1 lakh, suggests report

Apple iPhone India price can reach over Rs 1 lakh. (Image: Benjamin Geskin/Twitter)

Apple will launch the iPhone 8 on September 12 and according to latest reports, its price in India could cross a whopping Rs 1,00,000. Apple will host an event next Tuesday and it is highly expected that it will roll out a few iPhones and the premium version may be called iPhone 8 or iPhone X. The tech giant is going to bring some amazing new features and it may include face recognition software and wireless charging, according to speculations. But, with the amazing new specifications, the 2017 iPhone may come at some amazing prices. According to Benjamin Geskin, the Apple iPhone 8 will be priced at $1199 for the 512GB variant. Meanwhile, the 256GB model could be priced at $1099 and the 64GB version may come at $999. Geskin is a popular journalist who is known to leak information related to Apple devices.

Geskin had tweeted the expected prices of the Apple iPhone 8, citing sources in the company. Before him, another famous tipster John Grubber had said that the price of the 10th anniversary iPhone could cross $1200. We cannot vouch for the authenticity of the information and we can only find out when the company launches the device next week. Meanwhile, if the reports are true, we can compare it to the pricing strategy applied to the iPhone 7. The previous Apple device was launched at $649. In Indian currency, it roughly translates to around Rs 42,000. However, when Apple launched the iPhone 7 in India, it priced it at Rs 60,000. So, the conversion rate was Rs 60 thousand divided by 649, that is Rs 92.50. If we multiply this value with the current expected prices now, the prices will start at Rs 92,000 and could go upto Rs 1,11,000 which is a huge amount even by most premium smartphone standards.

Also read | Not iPhone 8, Apple’s next could be iPhone X; new feature involves Siri, know what it is

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 8 could feature a glass and metal body. While it will be an all glass body on the front and rear areas, the iPhone may sport a steel frame on the sides. The new Apple device could feature an OLED display, but that is expected only in the higher end model. Additionally, reports have suggested that the iPhone 8 may not be named so at all. iCulture, a Dutch website has said that the company may name it the ‘iPhone X’ or ‘iPhone 10’.

Also read | Apple iPhone 8 launch to take place in this new Steve Jobs Theatre, see video and pics

Apple has sent out invites for an event to be held at the new ‘spaceship’ campus, and the keynote will be delivered at the Steve Jobs theatre. Apart from the iPhone, expect more launched related to the Apple TV and the Apple Watch.