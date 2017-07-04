Big Apple iPhone 8 leak: No fingerprint scanner, could open smartphone just using face; what we know so far

Apple iPhone 8 leak: According to the new report, the iPhone 8 may not have the famous fingerprint scanner embedded within the display screen. (Representative image: Reuters)

This year Apple is celebrating its iPhone’s 10th anniversary. This is all the more reason to speculate and predict the new features the tech major will bring in its latest device, touted to be called the iPhone 8. The upcoming smartphone has been a subject of several leaks and rumours, and now popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has posted his 10 predictions for the iPhone 8, which is expected to be revealed in 2017. According to the new report by Kuo, posted on the Street Insider website, the iPhone 8 may not have the famous fingerprint scanner embedded within the display screen. Kuo reasons, that the technology needs ‘a more complex panel and pixel design’ for the OLED. According to the new leak, Apple will roll out 3 variants of the iPhone: 5.2-inch or 5.8-inch depending upon the bezel-less OLED, and 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models with LCD display. This leak is not new because others reports too have suggested the same.

The new list of predictions by Kuo also claims that the OLED iPhone will feature ‘the highest screen-to-body ratio of any smartphone currently available worldwide’. It also said that the home button will be missing on the front side. This is new, though a few leaks had suggested this feature as well. The interesting question is if Apple gets the fingerprint scanner, where will it embed it, if there is no home button. Kuo said that the company will bring 3D sensing for facial recognition for the iPhone 8 along with a better front camera. The report added that, since the OLED device will not support an under display fingerprint scanner, there may not be a delay in production after all.

The leaks have also said that Apple will get rid of the 32GB iPhone. It said that the iPhone will come only in 64GB and 256GB storage models. Meanwhile, earlier reports had said that the company will remove the Lightning port for Type-C USB, but Kuo says that both of them might find a place in the smartphone.

Kuo has predicted that the Apple iPhone for 2017 may release in September this year. However, he said that the premium version may see a limited supply and high demand. Kuo joins a number of analysts who say that there will be a huge volume for the 2017 version of iPhone, with around 80 million units shipments. Experts believe that the Apple iPhone 8 can revive sales for the company and eventually boost their revenue.

Meanwhile, Foxconn Insiders had leaked a few crucial details about the 2017 series of iPhone. The group had said that the facial recognition feature will be present on the device as well as the option of wireless charging. FI had said that the company had been testing a way to fit in the fingerprint technology within the display, but it did not get desired results. However, they said that Apple might still choose to keep it, adding that the production might get delayed.

Meanwhile, all these leaks suggest that the OLED will be the biggest new change in the Apple iPhone 8. It may also be the reason why the phone is getting delayed. In another report, Samsung is said to be building a massive OLED plant to compete with Apple.