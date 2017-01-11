Apple iPhone 8 could have steel frames & a screen full of holes; here’s what the technology is all about

Apple iPhone 8: The holes will be so tiny that a normal human eye cannot see it. What this technology will do is that it will allow manufacturers to build a device with a true edge-to-edge display on the front.(Source- Instagram: Apple_concepts)

The next generation Apple iPhone is set to be launched in 2017, and it is expected that the bezel-less iPhone 8 could feature a bold new design with an OLED display full of holes. An AppleInsider report said that according to a patent filed by the company for ‘electronic devices having displays with openings’, Apple is working on processes to mount components behind small holes in a smartphone screen. Interestingly, the holes will be so tiny that a normal human eye cannot see it. What this technology will do is that it will allow manufacturers to build a device with a true edge-to-edge display on the front.

Components will be mounted, aligned to the openings in the display and they can be connected in more ways than one. There might a seperate place designated to connect with the device. Notably, the main electronic components which can be attached are anything which uses light, like a camera or a sensor or an indicator or maybe a secondary display which has display pixels. The opening will allow a passage to the signals, including acoustic and electromagnetic, related to the components. Also, according to DigiTimes, Sources from Apple’s supply line in Taiwan, have said that the company has decided to bypass its main manufacturer Foxconn in order to get forged stainless steel iPhone frames from another supplier Jabil. It will also be between the front and back end glass panels.

Earlier, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Apple was speculated to be changing the design and the specifications of the iPhone 8 drastically. While rumours such as these have been in the air for a while now, it was reported a few weeks ago that Apple might just ditch the LCD panel for an OLED display.

The Wall Street Journal had pointed out that the Cupertino tech giant has asked its suppliers to speed up the production of OLED and provide better OLED screens than that of Samsung. The report states that since the OLED displays are a lot more expensive, the already high priced iPhones might also carry a much higher price tag.

There were further suggestions that the latest iPhone 8 could feature the introduction of wireless charging. Ming-Chi Kuo of the KGI Securities had speculated that the iPhone 8 users would be able to charge their device in a manner similar to that of Apple watches, which would also provide faster-charging speeds. Kuo also says that the iPhone 8 would come in bezel-less OLED version and there could be a 5.8 version as the new flagship device. Apple is also reported to create the OIS feature standard in both the wide-angle lens and telephoto lens for the new iPhone 8.