Apple iphone 7S leaked models show glass back, wireless charging

Apple aficionados waiting for the next flagship device might be in for a treat as the Cupertino-based technology giant is expected to launch a refresh of iPhone 7 models along with iPhone 8 in the coming months. Photos of a couple of iPhone dummy models were leaked online which show Apple devices with a glass backing, meaning the models shown in the pictures could have wireless charging as a feature, according to a report in The Verge.

The reports about iPhone 8 have been making rounds in the media for quite some time but information regarding iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus have cropped up as recently as last month, suggesting that Apple might announce three iPhone models next month. However, contrary reports have also surfaced with Business Insider saying the new iPhone might not be out until as early as 2018, and GSM Arena reporting that the iPhone 8 has gone into mass production. So far, we have to rely on the leaks and rumours. Come September, the situation will hopefully be cleared once and for all.