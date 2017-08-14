Apple launches new variant of iPhone 6 in India priced at Rs 26,999 on Amazon; freebies, exchange offer available

The phone, which was launched in Space Gray variant, is now available in Gold colour as well. (Picture: Amazon)

Tech giant Apple has launched a new version of its iPhone 6 in India. The phone, which was launched in Space Gray variant, is now available in Gold colour as well, Gadgets Now reports. The device is sold exclusively on Amazon for Rs 26,999. An exchange offer of Rs 19,600 is also available on the purchase of the device. The buyers can also avail a no cost EMI option which offers three to six months of EMI starting at Rs 1,283. Along with that, Vodafone is offering 45 GB internet data as a special offer on the purchase of the smartphone. Apple iPhone 6 operates on iOS 10 and sports a 4.7-inch HD Retina display. The smartphone is supported by a powerful Apple A8 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz, well aided by 1 GB RAM.

Priced at Rs 26,999, the device comes with 32GB inbuilt storage and a single nano-SIM card support. The iPhone boasts an 8MP rear and a 1.2MP front-facing camera. The device comes with a battery support of 1810mAh and weighs 129 grams. On connectivity part, it offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Hotspot, GPS, NFC Bluetooth, and 3.5mm headphone.

Here’s a quick look at the features