Apple launches new variant of iPhone 6 in India priced at Rs 26,999 on Amazon; freebies, exchange offer available

Tech giant Apple has launched a new version of its iPhone 6 in India. The phone, which was launched in Space Gray variant, is now available in Gold colour as well, Gadgets Now reports. The device is sold exclusively on Amazon for Rs 26,999. An exchange offer of Rs 19,600 is also available on the purchase of the device. The buyers can also avail a no cost EMI option which offers three to six months of EMI starting at Rs 1,283. Along with that, Vodafone is offering 45 GB internet data as a special offer on the purchase of the smartphone. Apple iPhone 6 operates on iOS 10 and sports a 4.7-inch HD Retina display. The smartphone is supported by a powerful Apple A8 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz, well aided by 1 GB RAM.
Priced at Rs 26,999, the device comes with 32GB inbuilt storage and a single nano-SIM card support. The iPhone boasts an 8MP rear and a 1.2MP front-facing camera. The device comes with a battery support of 1810mAh and weighs 129 grams. On connectivity part, it offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Hotspot, GPS, NFC Bluetooth, and 3.5mm headphone.
Here’s a quick look at the features
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera
- 11.4 centimeters (4.7-inch) retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery(talk-time: 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours)
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- Single nano SIM