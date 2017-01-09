Apple iPhone 10th anniversary: The evolution of iPhone from 2007 to 2017; checkout the pictures

Ten years ago, former CEO, Steve Jobs, had something new to unveil to the world. Jobs on January 9, 2007, had announced a dramatic new product which Apple had been developing since 2004. (Picture: Reuters)

It is the 10th anniversary of the Apple iPhone, and it has been a decade since it brought a revolution in the smartphone market of the world. Ten years ago, former CEO, Steve Jobs, had something new to unveil to the world. Jobs on January 9, 2007, had announced a dramatic new product which Apple had been developing since 2004. The new device was called the iPhone. Jobs in the Macworld convention in San Francisco had said that the new smartphone will ‘reinvent the phone’, and it did, undoubtedly! During the same convention, Jobs had made fun of the smartphones of that time, calling them cumbersome to use with their QWERTY keyboards and that they could only be used to make calls and use the internet. The audience sitting there was blown away. What followed were, expressions of shock and awe, as Jobs unveiled even the minimalist things like sliding bar unlock and scrolling through music.

This was history in the making, and who knew how far it has come. The iPhone not only made Apple one of the most valuable tech companies in the world but also changed the smartphone landscape globally. After Steve Jobs’ death, Tim Cook took over, and he took great care of the company, but with the ever-developing world of technology, other companies also arrived. As Samsung, Motorola, Google and others rolled out devices less expensive than the iPhone, there was a certain decline in its share in the mobile market. However, other pioneers of their times, like Blackberry and Nokia phased out to an abyss. Recently, Apple launched its latest product, the iPhone 7 and received mixed reactions from consumers. The market has been pretty stagnant for the company recently, but it is expected that the iPhone it is going to bring in 2017 will change fortunes. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the journey of the iPhone over the years:

The iPhone (June 29, 2007)

(Picture Source: Reuters)

Apple’s form factor of being a GSM smartphone started in the original version itself and that has stayed. A few fans of the first version named it the ‘Jesus phone.’ In the original iPhone, Apple released it in 4GB, 8GB and 16GB variants.

iPhone 3G (July 11, 2008)

(Picture Source: Reuters)

Apple introduced Assisted GPS the second time it launched an iPhone along with a 3G connection. The most interesting feature was it’s developed new iOS, and it consisted of turn-by-turn navigation, Push email, and not notable App store and it included third-party applications.

iPhone 3GS (June 19, 2009)

(Picture Source: Reuters)

In the updated version, the iPhone was given a faster processor by Apple along with a higher-resolution camera which was able to capture 480p videos. It also supported voice controls.

iPhone 4 (June 24, 2010)

(Picture Source: Reuters)

‘Retina display’ was a new feature which Apple unveiled in this version. The new phone consisted of a front-facing camera which allowed video calls. The rear camera was also upgraded to 5 MP and was able to capture videos in 720p resolution. The company introduced a brand new design, with a flat surface replacing the rounded panel at the back. At that time it was the world’s thinnest smartphone. The new phone had a stainless-steel framework along with an A4 chip, that with the platform of iOS 4, made the iPhone capable of multitasking.

iPhone 4S (October 14, 2011)

(Picture Source: Reuters)

With the fifth generation, Apple upgraded the camera once again, this time with 8 megapixels and 1080p video recording. Apple also upgraded the hardware to a dual-core A5 processor and introduced Siri. The release of 4S brought along iCloud, iMessage, Notification Center, Reminders and native integration with Twitter. The iPhone 4S was the first iPhone released after Jobs’ death.

Also read | iOS 10 vs Android Nougat 7.0: How Google is building on what Apple started

iPhone 5 (September 21, 2012)

(Picture Source: Reuters)

With a new A6 chip and a dual-core processor, the iPhone’s display was also increased to 4 inches. The 30-pin connector was replaced with what was now called as digital ‘Lightning’ connector. This version of the iPhone had an aluminium body which made it even lighter and thinner. It also introduced the idea of supporting LTE.

iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S (September 20, 2013)

(Picture Source: Reuters)

This generation of iPhones had two variants. The 5C version was almost similar to the iPhone 5 but had a Facetime camera which was illuminated at the back, while the body was made of polycarbonate. Meanwhile, the iPhone 5S has a similar form as that of the iPhone 5. It had the brand new TouchID HOME button and it introduced the fingerprint-recognition. The iPhone’s camera had a much bigger aperture along with a dual-LED flash. The smartphone was introduced with a new processor called A7. It was the first iPhone and even the first smartphone with a 64-bit processor. In order to handle motion data the company even provided the model with the advanced M7 processor.

Also read | Google Pixel vs Apple iPhone 7: Feature to feature, how the two flagships match up

iPhone 6/ iPhone 6 plus (September 12, 2014)

(Picture Source: Reuters)

This was the second consecutive years when Apple announced 2 iPhones: With a 4.7-inch screen- iPhone 6, and with a 5.5-inch screen- iPhone 6 Plus. Both the iPhones had brand new A8 processors that were quicker and had more efficiency than the previous models. It launched better cameras which were the notable feature in that version and also the NFC access for the latest Apple Pay network that rolled out later.

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus (September 16, 2016)

(Picture Source: Reuters)

Apple’s devices witnessed the riddance of the 3.5mm headphone jack and also the introduction of two other colour devices – Jet Black and Matte Black. Apple also introduced a dual-rear camera on the premium version of the smartphone along with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) as standard on both the devices. The company also redesigned the Home button and brought a camera that has the ability to capture DSLR-level portraits. It introduced two new colour variants – Jet Black and Matte Black. And notably, they are Apple’s first phones to be water and dust resistant.