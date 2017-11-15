Apple gives limited option to Trai for building DND app

Apple’s iOS 11 version allows third party app to filter genuine and spam SMSes. (Reuters)

US mobile device major Apple is learnt to have given limited option to telecom regulator Trai for developing a Do-Not-Disturb app for iPhone users. Apple has submitted an option to develop the DND app over a new SMS spam feature developed on the latest version of company’s platform iOS, sources involved in the discussion between Trai and Apple, said on the condition of anonymity. “The option was submitted to Trai about a week or 10 days back,” the source said. Apple’s iOS 11 version allows third party app to filter genuine and spam SMSes. The pesky call or ‘Do not disturb’ application developed by Trai makes it easy for consumers to file complaint regarding unsolicited commercial or promotional calls and SMS by just selecting the call from their call log in the phone or SMS from inbox.

When contacted, an Apple spokesperson confirmed that the new iOS features to combat spam text messages would help the government build the app, but did not comment on the app’s potential inability to access call logs for reporting spam, like the way it exists in the Android version. A technical expert said new iOS feature can help iPhone user to filter or block spam messages and block calls but not the option to file complaint with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) against the spammers.

Telecom operators take action against the spammer by disconnecting his phone connection and even blacklisting it. Sources at Trai, however, denied to have received any concrete or final word from Apple. Trai has openly rebuked by Apple for not allowing operations of pesky call complaint app on iPhones.