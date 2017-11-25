Apple files patent for foldable iPhone, says report

This follows earlier rumours that the company was working with LG on a future foldable iPhone. (Reuters)

Following earlier reports that Apple was working with LG on a future foldable iPhone, the company has filed a patent application for a yet-unnamed foldable device that can be “opened and closed like a book”. “An electronic device may have a flexible portion that allows the device to be folded. The device may have a flexible display. The flexible display may have a bending region that allows the display to bend along a bend axis when the device is folded,” said a patent application published by The US Patent and Trademark Office. This follows earlier rumours that the company was working with LG on a future foldable iPhone. Earlier, reports said Apple has decided to go with LG and not Samsung (Samsung OLED displays are the best in the industry) owing to the fear that specifications could be leaked as Samsung is its arch rival. The foldable iPhone panel production could start from 2020.

Meanwhile, LG has reportedly completed its own foldable OLED panel prototype and has been upgrading the durability and the yield rate. The company recently started its first OLED production for phones at its E5 plant in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province.