Apple Fest begins on Amazon with big discounts on iPhone X, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, and more

Amazon is hosting the Apple Fest sale on its e-commerce website where it is offering discounts and exchange offers on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and MacBooks. The Amazon Apple Fest sale is live now and will end on Monday, March 12. Apple products including iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 3, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro are available with discounts to purchase during the sale.

The Amazon Apple Fest sale is also offering 5 per cent cashback of SBI card EMI transactions on select products including laptops. In addition, there are exchange offers and No Cost EMI options available on a range of Apple products during the sale.

Amazon Apple Fest sale offers on iPhones

The Amazon Apple Fest sale is offering iPhones at discounted prices where the latest iPhone X, iPhone 8 can be grabbed at a lower price while the iPhone SE can be purchased for as low as Rs 17,999.

The offers on iPhones can be broken down as under:

iPhone X 64GB – starting at Rs 81,000

iPhone X 256GB – starting at Rs 93,999

iPhone 8 64GB – starting at Rs 54,999

iPhone 8 256GB – starting at Rs 69,489

iPhone 7 – starting at Rs 41,999

iPhone 6s Plus – starting at Rs 38,999

iPhone 6 – starting at Rs 23,999

iPhone SE – starting at Rs 17,999

In addition to the discounts on iPhones, the Amazon Apple Fest also offers discounts on iPads. The iPad 9.7-inch 32GB Wi-Fi model is available at a starting price of Rs 22,800 while the iPad 9.7-inch 128GB Wi-Fi and cellular model starts at Rs 45,747. The iPad Pro 9.7-inch 32GB Wi-Fi model is available at Rs 47,118 under the sale.

There are discounts on Apple Watches under the Apple Fest sale. The Apple Watch Series GPS 38mm is available at Rs 29,500 while the Apple Watch Series 2 38mm can be bought at Rs 26,900 under the sale. The Apple MacBooks are also available with discounts in the sale.