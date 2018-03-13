Apple Fanboys Cheer! How tech giant’s new patent can make your keyboard experience ‘crumb free’

Considered a colossal figure in the tech world, Apple recently made public a patent that it had filed in 2016. According to this patent, Apple is working towards a special type of keyboard that can keep the crumbs away from the keyboard. According to The Verge, Apple filed the patent on September 8, 2016, which was a day after Apple announced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The special type of keyboard will be able to keep the crumbs, small dust particles out of the keyboard and will keep your keyboard clean.

There are two ways in which the keyboard will keep the dirt out. One is to seal off the gaps found between each key on the keyboard. Second is by having a membrane underneath every key, which, once pressed, will blow air and get rid of unwanted dirt.

However, there has not been any timeline set for the keyboard to go on sale. There is also no information on the devices that this technology will apply to. However, with a patent like this, it is bound to make your typing experience a ‘crumb-free’ one. According to the patent, what can be said its that Apple really wants you to have a crumb-resistant keyboard.

Patent by Apple

As mentioned in the patent, Apple understands the daily wear and tear that a computer goes through. The patent reads: “For example, keyboards typically involved a number of moving keys. Liquid ingress around the keys into the keyboard can damage electronics. Residues from such liquids, such as sugar, may corrode or block electrical contacts, prevent key movement by bonding moving particles, and so on. Solid contaminants such as dust, dirt, food crumbs, and the like may lodge under keys, blocking electrical contacts, getting in the way fo key movement, and so on.”

Apple replaces the keyboards until and unless they are in the warranty. Once the warranty is shelled off, users will need to buy the replacement of a keyboard.