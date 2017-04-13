App review: How to go about YouTube Go, the new video streaming app

The app is designed to be offline first and improve the experience of watching videos on a slower network. (IE)

While smartphones are increasingly becoming movable pocket-size television for many of us, weak internet signals play spoilsport when you are in the move. Alphabet has rolled out a new video streaming app YouTube Go, which has been developed keeping Indian users in mind. The app is intended to run more smoothly in areas where internet connectivity is limited or the data signals are weak.

Understandably, the app is the lite version of YouTube. The app’s size is only 8.5MB compared to YouTube app, which has a size of about 100 MB depending on the device. Some of the new features in YouTube Go are video previews to save data or ability to stream in different resolutions and to share downloaded videos with friends without internet.

The app is designed to be offline first and improve the experience of watching videos on a slower network. Users can download the video to phone or SD cards to watch it later, and can transfer these videos with friends nearby without anY data transfer cost.

If you are a regular YouTube browser, you would know how it feels when the streamed video does not match its thumbnail or the description. For these kind of issues, the YouTube Go app lets you watch a preview of the video when you tap on a thumbnail, giving you a better sense of what the video is about before you decide to fully stream it.

Another useful feature in the YouTube Go app is that users can see the total amount of data spent on streaming or saving videos in a particular period. The app allows to share videos in a tap on social platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. The YouTube Go home screen features trending and popular videos based on your location, watching patterns, and interests.

Depending on the strength of the internet connection, users can choose to save a video for offline viewing later or stream it now. Users can also choose the amount of data they would like to spend on that video. While the app is in its beta release in India, Google will roll out YouTube Go more broadly later. In its closed version also, the app has clocked downloads between 50,000 to 1 lakh. Video streaming apps such as Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video already offer some these app features in India. The app is available on Android Play store; it is still not clear if the app will be released on the iOS platform or not.