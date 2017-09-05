Android One makes comeback with Xiaomi Mi A1: Here’s what Google adds to the smartphone

The Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup and is priced at Rs 14,999. It is the first phone by the company under the Android One banner. (Source: Xiaomi)

Google and Xiaomi today announced the Android One launch with Xiaomi Mi A1 in India. When Android One was launched by Google in India back in 2014, the goal was to get the people go online by providing them with affordable smartphones. It basically offered simple and accessible software experience, better battery life, usability, and security. Despite the features, Android One could not become popular in the country, mainly because its partners were Micromax, Karbonn and Spice. The phones were priced under Rs 7000, yet could not make a mark. But now, the tech giant has teamed up with Xiaomi, a popular smartphone brand in India.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup and is priced at Rs 14,999. It is the first phone by the company under the Android One banner. Apart from India, the new phone will be available in dozens of countries, including Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam and Taiwan. Yet, India remains a prime market for the company. This phone’s India launch is important for both Xiaomi and Google. For Xiaomi it is the first dual camera phone and for Google it is crucial becaue India was the first country ot recieve the Android One project. But what does the stock Android experience actually offer?

At the launch, Jon Gold, Director, Partner Programs, Google, said, “As phone manufacturers continue to innovate by delivering high quality devices at accessible price points, keeping the inside of one’s phone innovative, fresh and secure is critical to a great experience.” He added, “We’re extending our commitment to Android One by working with more partners to build phones that run a software experience designed by Google.”

Here is a list of things which Google will add into the Xiaomi Mi A1 with the Android One.

1. All Android One phones consistently run a pure Android experience with a clean design and a small curated set of preinstalled apps.

2. The latest technology from Google is built first into Android One phones. For example, all devices will be optimized for the Google Assistant for a personalised experience.

3. Google Photos will also be the default gallery for Android One phones to help users avoid running out of space, by providing free and unlimited storage of high quality photos and videos.

4. The phone will have multiple layers of protection. Android One phones’ security features get regular updates. Your phone will get the Google Play Protect. It is a built-in malware protection that keeps phones clean and fast.

5. Android One devices will receive timely upgrades to the latest Android OS.

6. Users of the new Mi A1 will receive an upgrade to Android Oreo before the end of the year and next year they will also be one of the first to receive an upgrade to Android P.

Xiaomi Mi A1 specifications: The Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch FHD display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. In terms of storage, the Xiaomi Mi A1 has only one variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which can be expanded using a microSD card. The phone has a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone has a dual camera setup. There are two 12 megapixel cameras at the back, one with a wide angle lens and other with a telephoto lens. On the front, the camera is 5 megapixels. The fingerprint scanner on the Xiaomi Mi A1 is at the rear end, like most of the phone from this company. Mi A1 is a dual SIM phone and supports 4G VoLTE in India.