Amazon start-ups program in India witnesses huge spike in applications

Indian start-ups have shown huge interest in e-commerce giant Amazon global start-up program called ‘Amazon Launchpad’ which was launched early this month. The Indian arm of Amazon claims to have received over 400 applications in just two weeks of the launch.

Amazon India said in a statement that “It has received more than 400 applications within just two weeks of the launch,” adding that most of the applicants are from young start-ups that are about one and half years old.

According to Amazon India, while bulk of the applications have been received from the metros, start-ups from tier II and tier III towns like Mehsana, Hubli and Thissur have also come forward and applied. Similar attraction has been seen with international applications coming in from countries including Singapore, US, Finland, Ireland and Italy.

“We have been pleasantly surprised to see the creativity and enthusiasm from Indian start-ups and especially from those in the non-metro cities. We hope more and more Indian start-ups join Amazon Launchpad and make the most of this exceptional opportunity to get access to big consumer markets nationally and internationally,” said Jason Feldman, director global innovations at Amazon.

This start-up program was announced earlier this month with an aim to make it easier for Indian start-ups to launch, market and distribute their products to millions of Amazon customers across India and around the world through a dedicated store.

Amazon Launchpad has tied up with various organisations including government’s Department Of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP) Startup India initiative and offers start-ups a streamlined on-boarding experience.