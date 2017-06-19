Amazon sale on smartphones: Major discounts on Apple iPhones, OnePlus 3T, Moto G4, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Samsung Galaxy and others; find out here

Amazon smartphone sale on Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6, OnePlus 3, iPhone SE, Moto G4, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Samsung Galaxy series and others.

Amazon India has just announced a sale on smartphones and the offer period starts from today. The three-day sale till June 21, will also see offers and discounts on other electronic items like headphones and laptops. So, if you have been thinking about buying a new smartphone, this is a good time, since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will launch soon. With the GST rollout imminent, many e-commerce portals are hosting major sales, and the pricing of smartphones are expected to go down. Meanwhile, in the Amazon Sale, there are some discounts on Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6, OnePlus 3, iPhone SE, Moto G4, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Samsung Galaxy series and other smartphones. Take a look at the best deals on Amazon India’s smartphones sale, and which ones you can buy.

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6, iPhone SE offer: The Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey colour version with 32GB storage) can be purchased at Rs 24,999 on Amazon India website. Meanwhile, Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey version) is also available on discount at Rs 19,999 on Amazon India. iPhone 6 features a 4.7-inch Retina screen with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel front shooter. The storage space of 32GB may not suffice these days, yet it is a better choice than the 16GB variant. The phone will also receive the iOS 11 update. Meanwhile, iPhone SE has a smaller 4-inch Retina display with a 12-megapixel rear camera and 1.2-megapixel front camera. However, the total storage on this is less at 16GB, which might not be enough for users. There are discounts on iPhone 7 (32GB, 128GB, and 256GB) as well. However, it should be noted that Amazon India has not been authorised by Apple to be a reseller for its products in the online space. Instead, rival company Flipkart is the authorised one. So, you should at least ensure that the phone that you buy is at least ‘Amazon fulfilled’.

OnePlus 3T offer: OnePlus 3T is an Amazon exclusive phone and its 64GB model is now available at Rs. 29,999 alongside an exchange offer. The exchange offer can be availed upto Rs 13,060. Moreover, there is an offer on Vodafone where users can avail 45GB of free data for a period of five months. There are additional offers on OnePlus 3T covers and cases too. The e-commerce portal is also offering to OnePlus 3T buyers, an Amazon Pay balance of Rs 250 if they stream video content using the Prime Video app. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 3 comes with a new price tag of Rs 26,999 in the Amazon sale.

The all new OnePlus 5 will launch on June 22, so the discounts might not mean much for most users. Having said that OnePlus 3 and 3T will get the Android O update, and with a good hardware, it might not be a bad idea to make use of the offers.

Other offers (Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro, On7 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro, Moto G4 series): Samsung On5 Pro (gold colour version) is available at Rs 7,190. The Samsung On7Pro (gold) is available at Rs 8,690. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (64GB storage option) is available at a price of Rs 25,990. Moto G4 (16GB) is available at Rs 9,999. Moto G4 Plus (16GB) is listed at Rs 10,499. Lenovo Z2 Plus (32GB) is available at Rs 9,999.