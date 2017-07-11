Amazon Prime Day deals 2017: Big discounts on Apple products, iPhone 7 available for Rs 42,999, iPhone 6s for Rs 34,999, find out more offers

Amazon Prime Day deals 2017: Take a look at some Apple iPhone deals on Amazon, and on other smartphones.

Amazon India started its first Prime Day Sale in India on Monday, and the deals will still be on for a few more hours. During the launch, Amazon was giving its Prime members a 30-hour window to shop products at lower prices, flat discounts, cashback, and other deals across categories. Meanwhile, there are huge discounts on the Apple iPhones. Under the Amazon Prime Day offer, the iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, Apple Watch all are available at discounted rates. However, you will have to be an Amazon Prime Member to claim any of these. In India, the Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 499 annually. This also includes free access to Amazon Prime Video. The price for Prime membership has been speculated to go up to Rs 999 in the second year, but that is not confirmed as of now. Meanwhile, take a look at some iPhone deals on Amazon, and on other smartphones. You will have to be quick to order since the deals will be available only for a few more hours.

The Apple iPhone 7 in Black colour (32GB storage space) variant is available at Rs 42,999 on Amazon as part of the deal. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 7 has an official price tag of 56,200, and while the regular discounted price is around Rs 47,590. The Amazon Prime deal gives you another discount of around Rs 5000. Apple iPhone 7 in Jet Black colour with 128GB storage is priced Rs 53,999 on Amazon India under the Prime Day deals, and this is down from the original price of Rs 65,200.

Apple iPhone 7 (matte black variant, not the glossy Jet Black) with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 51,499 on the Amazon Prime Day deal. Coming to the older iPhones, Apple iPhone 6 in Space Grey colour and 32GB storage will cost you Rs 24,999 as part of the deal, which is not bad at all. Apple iPhone 6 is eligible for iOS 11 as well.

However, you can get the iPhone 6s in Space Grey with 32GB at a price of Rs 34,999 down from Rs 46,900. The iPhone 6s is a good deal, considering this phone launched in 2015, and comes with a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It will also get iOS 11, and you will be getting the iPhone for under Rs 40,000. However, the 32GB storage can be an issue for a few people.

For those, who have been wanting to buy an Apple Watch Series 2 in the 42 mm size, you can get the Space Grey colour in the aluminium case, with a black sports band for Rs 27,900 down from the original price of Rs 34,900.

Other smartphones, which still have some deals and offers running on them, include the budget Samsung On5 Pro (Gold) smartphone, which gets a discount of Rs 500 and can be purchased for Rs 7,490. Also, the OnePlus 5 has Rs 2000 cashback via Amazon Pay balance for Prime members only, who are purchasing this phone in exchange for another smartphone. This deal applies only on the 6GB RAM grey colour variant.