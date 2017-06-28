Amazon Pre GST Sale: Top offers include Samsung, Sony TVs, Home Theatres, Speakers and other home appliances, here’s a look

Amazon Pre-GST offer is available on most of the premium brands, including Samsung, Panasonic, Philips, JBL, and more. Check out the best offers. (Image: IE)

Amazon India is currently hosting a ‘Pre-GST Sale’, and it is offering massive discounts and deals on televisions, ACs, refrigerators, and sound speakers and a few other categories. Not just the discounted prices and exchange discounts, Amazon has also rolled out a Rs 1,000 cashback offer on particular products sold by some retailer. The cashback money will add to your Amazon Pay balance. Users can also avail no-cost EMI option to buy products. Additionally, you can also avail exchange offers which are present on specific products under the ongoing Amazon sale. Amazon’s GST offer is available on most of the premium brands, including Samsung, Panasonic, Philips, JBL, and more. Check out the best offers.

Television deals under Amazon Pre-GST Sale: LG 43LH576T (43 inches) full-HD Smart LED IPS TV, is generally priced at Rs 54,900 but is now available on the portal at Rs 41,400. Panasonic TH-40DS500D (40-inches) full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) LED Smart TV, priced at Rs 46,900, is available at Rs 31,998. Sanyo 49-inch full-HD LED IPS TV now comes with a price tag of Rs 32,490 as part of this Amazon sale.When it comes to small screens, users can buy the Samsung (32 inches) 32J4003-SF HD Ready LED TV, for just Rs 18,990, but earlier it was available at a price of Rs 28,900. There are more selections on TVs which are available from brands like Micromax, BPL, and TCL in same display size, but in a lower price range.

Other products under the Amazon Pre-GST Sale: Amazon India has also offered discounts on particular home theatre systems too. The Tronica Bluetooth 4.1 Home Theater System LV-033 is available at Rs 2,327 (generally comes at Rs 3,000). Sony DAV-TZ145 Home Theatre System can be purchased at Rs 10,819. It generally comes with a price tag of Rs 11,990. In terms of audio, Amazon has also brought more offers. The F&D E200 Plus Sound Bar Speaker is available at Rs 1,749 (original price being Rs 2,290). Meanwhile, the Philips HTL2163B/12 Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker is slightly expensive and is now available at Rs 10,600. (original price was Rs 11,990). Philips BT50B Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker can be bought under the Amazon sale for a price of Rs 1,198 (it was usually priced at Rs 1,999). JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker comes at a price of Rs 1,999 (original price being Rs 3,490) under the Pre-GST sale.

When it comes to headphones, the Sound One BT-06 Bluetooth Headphones is now available at Rs. 1,890 (originally priced at Rs 3,490) under the Amazon GST sale. There is a discount even on the popular the Sennheiser RS 120 II Wireless On-Ear Headphone. It can be purchased from Amazon India portal at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999 (the actual price of it is Rs 7,990). Under the Amazon Pre-GST Sale there are other offers on ACs, washing machines, microwaves, inverters, and refrigerators.