Amazon offers heavy discount on iPhone X; get it for this unbelievable price

Apple launched its iPhone X amid huge fanfare and buzz last year. Priced at nearly at Rs 1 lakh, the smartphone failed to attract buyers with recent reports suggesting that Apple might fail to reach its sales target. However, if you are an iPhone fan and still want to get your hands on this luxury device then this is your best chance. The phone is available under a huge discount on Amazon. Under this discount, Amazon is offering the iPhone X for as less as Rs 69,000.

However, getting it for that price is slightly tricky. The 64GB variant of the phone is available for Rs 89,000 in the market but on Amazon, it is listed at Rs 85,022. So, the buyers are given a flat discount of Rs 3,978. Apart from this, the e-commerce website is also giving a discount of Rs 15,411 on exchange for your old phone which means that the cost will eventually come down to Rs 70,000. Then, if you purchase the phone by using an ICICI Bank credit card, you will get an additional cashback of Rs 1500, further bringing down the effective cost.

The iPhone X comes with a 12MP wide angle and telephoto primary camera with Dual optical image stabilization and Portrait Mode, Digital zoom up to 10x, Quad-LED True Tone flash and Slow sync, 4K video recording at 24 fps or 30 fps or 60 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps, 7MP front-facing TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature.

It sports a 5.8-inch (diagonal) Super Retina HD Display, All-screen OLED Multi-Touch display with HDR Technology, 2436×1125 -pixel resolution at 458 ppi with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 3D touch with True Tone display.

The phone runs on iOS 11 and iCloud operating system with an A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embedded with M11 motion coprocessor. There are two variants: 64GB and 256GB and single Nano-SIM. It comes with a non-removable Li-Ion 2712 mAh battery providing talk-time up to 21 hours.