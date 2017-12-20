Amazon offers discounts of up to Rs 6000 on Vivo mobiles: Best deals on Vivo V7, Vivo V5s and more

The e-commerce giant will be giving away five per cent cashback to the buyers who use Amazon Pay when they purchase a Vivo device listed under the Vivo Carnival.

As the holiday season nears, many of the famous brands are shredding their price tags and offering big discounts in order to make the New Year merrier for users. And to ensure that happens, the Indian e-commerce major, Amazon India has teamed up with Vivo for the Vivo Carnival. Under the carnival, Vivo is offering discounts of up to Rs 6000 for their smartphones. The Vivo Carnival will be held from December 20 to December 22. There are other deals on offer which include exchange offers and no cost EMI. The smartphones that are on offer by Vivo are V5s, V7, V7+, V5 Plus, Y66, Y53, Y69, and Y55s.

There are offers provided by the seller Amazon as well. The e-commerce giant will be giving away five per cent cashback to the buyers who use Amazon Pay when they purchase a Vivo device listed under the Vivo Carnival. The buyers will also be awarded free movie vouchers from BookMyShow. If that is not enough, then the Vivo smartphones can be bought at an exchange price of up to Rs 3,000.

During the sale period, the Vivo V5s can be bought at a price of Rs 15,990 instead of Rs 18,990. The effective direct discount on the Vivo smartphone is Rs 3,000, although the device’s launch price was kept at Rs 19,990. Another Rs 2,000 can be struck off if you exchange an old handset. One of the most impressive features of the Vivo V5s is its 20MP selfie camera. The Vivo V5s sports a 5.5-inch HD display and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Vivo V5s has a 3000mAH lithium-ion battery. The phone is equipped with 1.5GHz Cortex-A53 Mediatek MT6750 Octa-core 64bit processor paired up with a Mali-T860MP2 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option which can be expanded up to 256GB. The Vivo V5s can support dual SIM dual-standby. In comparison to the front camera, the Vivo V5s’s rear camera is shy on the number of megapixels it sports. A 13MP primary camera is on board of this one which is loaded with features.

Vivo V7 buyers will get one-time screen replacement and an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

Along with the Vivo V5s, there are other discounts on the Vivo V7. Vivo V7 buyers will get one-time screen replacement and an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange. The V7 is one of the new offerings from Vivo. The phone has 5.7-inch Full Vision display. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage are what powers Vivo V7. But the icing on the cake is its selfie camera. The Vivo V7 has a 24MP selfie shooter whereas the rear camera is a 16MP. The smartphone is priced at Rs 21,990, but under the Vivo Carnival, you can fetch it for a minimum of Rs 18,990.

The beefier option, the Vivo V7+ gets a Rs 1,000 price cut and an extra Rs 2,000 off can be availed if you exchange an old smartphone.

There are flat discounts of Rs 6,000 on the Vivo V5 Plus which is listed at Rs 19,990. The Vivo Y66 smartphone is listed at Rs 12,990 with an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange of the two devices. Vivo Y69 is listed for Rs 14,990 and the Y53 is available at Rs 8,990 instead of Rs 9,990. Phones can be bought at extra Rs 1,500 off on exchange. Vivo Y55s can be bought at Rs 12,490, down from its original price of Rs 11,990.