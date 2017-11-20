Amazon Kindle turns 10! Jeff Bezos celebrates on Twitter

“Ten years ago today, we launched the first-ever Kindle. Happy 10th birthday @AmazonKindle and thank you to all the Kindle readers and authors!” Bezoz wrote on Twitter.

Kindle, the premium device from Amazon for readers, has turned 10 today. The first device from Kindle came with a physical keyboard and 250 MB of on-board storage priced at whopping $399. Surprising many, it sold out in less than six hours. Techies were amused and to the world of business it seemed that Amazon was really producing something great. “Ten years ago today, we launched the first-ever Kindle. Happy 10th birthday @AmazonKindle and thank you to all the Kindle readers and authors!” Bezoz wrote on Twitter.

Recently, while coming out with its latest device ‘Kindle Oasis’, Senior Vice President Dave Limp said that first Kindle was introduced with the mission of delivering any book ever written in 60 seconds or less. The device, made for users who love to read on the internet, stores up to 1,400 books. With the innovation, the users get access to the special high-contrast screen that allows reading even in bright sunshine with no glare. It also gives a clear text and fonts, and a sharp display – what you see resembles a book page. Some other features a Kindle sports are – adjustable text size, built-in wifi or 3G connection, battery life of at least a month if wifi is turned off, page-turning function just like reading a real book, integration with Facebook, Twitter and Wikipedia, and option to categorise books.

The latest device in the series is ‘Kindle Oasis’ which features company’s highest-resolution ‘Paperwhite Display’ and is the first waterproof (IPX8) device. The device is available for pre-order for Rs 21,999 for the 8GB model and Rs 28,999 for the 32GB model (WiFi + free 3G). The company started shipping on November 13. “With a larger 7-inch, 300 ppi display, waterproof design, the all-new ‘Kindle Oasis’ is our most advanced Kindle ever.

Its thin, light, and waterproof design allows readers to stay engaged in the author’s world in even more ways and places than ever before,” Limp had said. Many Kindle books come with special features to enhance a user’s reading experience. A person also has the access to Kindle-exclusive content, such as Kindle Singles.