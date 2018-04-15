Amazon India’s EMI fest to encourage the shopper in you, check details

Amazon India, the e-commerce major in India, has come up with a new sale to maane your shopping experience much better.

Amazon India, the e-commerce major in India, has come up with a new sale to make your shopping experience much better. Amazon India has brought the EMI fest sale and this time a number of products have been included. Under the EMI fest, you can buy every product with ‘No Cost EMI’. This means, what you pay to your EMI provider will only be the product price and there will not be any interest asked for. Like, if you buy a Rs 18,000 product from Amazon India on EMI for 6-month tenure, then you will be required to pay EMI of Rs.3,000 to your Bank for six months.

Another interesting bit about the EMI fest is that almost every major banks such as Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC, Standard Chartered and even Bajaj Finserv EMI cards are offering the No cost EMI facility.

However, there is conditions you need to fulfil in order to get the benefits of the No Cost EMI offers. The minimum amount of your order has to be Rs 7,000.

Since this is offer is for a limited period only, you need to hurry up to buy the product of your choice. The EMI fest started on April 14 and will go up to April 20.

Other than the No Cost EMI under the Amazon’s EMI Fest, you will be able to get 10 per cent cashback if you use the ICICI Bank credit card on EMI. The maximum cashback available is up to Rs 1,500 and the cashback will be credited to your account latest by June 20.

Under the EMI Fest, the No cost EMI is available in almost every category of products on offer. Mobiles, large appliances, laptops, furniture and much more. You can check the availability in the offers section on the product detail page.