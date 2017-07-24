Amazon India Samsung Mobile Fest: From Samsung On5 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro to Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch and more; discounted prices start as low as Rs 7,190

Amazon India Samsung Mobile Fest: Now get Samsung smartphones and the Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch on the Samsung Mobiles Fest on Amazon India.

Amazon India Samsung Mobile Fest: Now get Samsung smartphones and the Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch on the Samsung Mobiles Fest on Amazon India. The festival was launched on Monday and will last until Wednesday ie, 26 July. There are discounts on the mid-range Galaxy C7 Pro which is usually seen at Rs 29,990 is now priced at Rs 25,2990 on Amazon India. As per Indian Express report, other Samsung smartphones, which have a discount are Samsung On5 Pro in Gold and Black are priced at Rs 7,190. Specifications of the Samsung On5 Pro include a 5-inch HD resolution TFT display, 1.3 GHz Exynos quad-core processor. There’s an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The phone sports 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage expandable to 128GB, along with a 2600 mAh battery, and it runs Android Marshmallow.

As part of Samsung Mobiles Fest, users can buy Galaxy J5 at a price of Rs. 9,590, down from its usual price of Rs. 10,990. The phone has a 5.2-inch HD resolution Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm 410 processor, 2GB RAM coupled with 16GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB. The rear camera is 13MP with full HD video recording support, f/1.9 aperture, and there’s a 5MP front facing the camera. The battery is 3100 mAH lithium-ion. Samsung Galaxy On8, which is usually available for Rs. 13,490 is currently being offered by the company at Rs. 11,490.

Finally coming to the company’s wearables, Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, which was launched in January this year, is now available at Rs. 26,500. To recall, the smartwatch was initially launched in India at Rs. 28,500. Amazon is also offering further discount on the Samsung phones if purchased under the exchange offer scheme. The maximum discount will vary depending on the phone.