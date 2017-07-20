Amazon flash sale: Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4A at amazingly low price today; check out freebies, discounts on offer. (Reuters)

Amazon flash sale: For all those who waited for the Xiaomi Redmi 4A to get a little cheaper, then this is the right time. Amazon brings to you this smartphone at an amazingly low price just for today! The classy phone can now be purchased at just Rs 5,999 on Amazon’s flash sale. This ideal phone is high on its features and budget friendly too. Along with Redmi buyers can also purchase Mi cases at Rs 349. Furthermore, smartphone lovers would enjoy interesting offers like free data and discounts on some of the other devices. Moreover, Xiaomi Mi Basic Headphones will be available at Rs 599. For readers, the device offers the benefit of downloading the Kindle app and you can also sign-in to get Rs 200 credit for Kindle books. Disclaimer! this exciting deal only can be availed by first 100,000 customers. So hurry up. Xiaomi Redmi is one of the best-selling smartphones launched by Xiaomi in 2017. The phone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM.

The phone features a 5-inch HD display and boasts of a 720×1280 pixel resolution.This device is backed by a 3,120 mAh battery and features a 13MP rear camera with face detection auto focus and LED flash. There’s also a 5MP front-facing shooter and fingerprint sensor in this dual-SIM smartphone.

Notably, Xiaomi Redmi 4A is expected to have a successor, dubbed Redmi 5A, later this year.