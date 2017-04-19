Amazon Fire TV stick launched in India priced at Rs 3,999; 100GB free data on Airtel & 240GB on YOU broadband and many such offers

To lure in customers to purchase the Fire TV Stick, Amazon has provided many new offers, including 100GB of free data on the Airtel broadband and 240 GB on YOU broadband.

Amazon has launched the Fire TV Stick in India with a price tag of Rs 3,999. The Fire TV stick can enable users to watch Amazon Prime videos on the television. To lure in customers to purchase the Fire TV Stick, Amazon has provided many new offers. It is offering 100GB of free data on the Airtel broadband as well as 4G WiFi connection and is valid for three months. Apart from that, it is also offering 240GB of data on YOU broadband, also valid for three months. If you are an Amazon Prime member you can buy the product where the credentials will come automatically configured. Being a Prime member can also get you Rs 499 cashback. This offer is valid on payment through Amazon Pay. The product can also be purchased from other offline retailers like Reliance Digital and Croma.

Additionally, there is a 3-month free premium subscription for Eros Now. Users can also avail 6 months of ad-free streaming on music streaming website Gaana, as well as a month of ad-free streaming on Voot and Voot Kids. Amazon has informed that the buyers who avail the 30-day free trial for Prime will receive the Rs 499 credit when they buy the annual Prime membership. Amazon’s new device, the Fire TV will directly compete with Google’s Chromecast and many such devices. This is a great decision on Amazon’s part as it had recently launched the Prime Video service in India.

Amazon Fire TV Stick runs on a forked version of Android with the Fire TV UI skin on top. There are some popular applications on the Fire TV platform, including Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and others. The device has a quad-core MediaTek ARM processor clocked at 1.3 GHz paired with 1 GB RAM. Fire TV stick weighs almost 32g and is powered by Mali 450 GPU.

The Fire TV Stick also supports voice commands and supports the Alexa assistant. Notably, the stick comes with 8GB of internal storage. The Stick supports output in 720p and 1080p resolution at 60fps. The company has added Bluetooth v4.1, Voice Remote along with Remote App for Fire, Android and iOS, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac as connectivity options. The Fire TV Stick will be sold on Amazon India website.