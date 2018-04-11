Massive discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus as Amazon’s Apple Fest sale kicks off; other Apple products up for grabs too

Amazon Apple Fest sale places a number of iPhone models on sale including the iPhone X

Amazon has kicked off the Apple Fest sale offering a range of Apple products such as iPhone and Apple Watch models at discounted price points. The Apple Fest sale majorly offers discounts on iPhone models. The sale commenced on April 10 while it is scheduled to end on April 16. In addition to the discounted prices, HDFC credit card holders can avail extra discounts of up to Rs 5,000 instantly.

Apple Fest sale offers on iPhone

The Amazon Apple Fest sale places a number of iPhone models on sale including the iPhone X, which is the most expensive iPhone model yet, at discounted prices. The starting price (MRP) of the iPhone X 64GB is Rs 89,000, however, you can get the phone for as low as Rs 79,999 under the sale. Similarly, the iPhone SE, which is assembled in India now, is up for grabs at a price of Rs 18,799 along with Rs 1,000 instant discount. Here is the breakdown of all the offers on iPhone models in the Apple Fest sale:

iPhone X 64GB – available at Rs 79,999, down from Rs 89,000 – with Rs 4,000 HDFC card discount

iPhone X 256GB – buy at Rs 94,999, down from Rs 1,02,000 – with Rs 5,000 off on HDFC credit card purchase

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB – available at Rs 69,999 with Rs 3,000 HDFC card discount

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB – selling at Rs 79,999 with the same Rs 3,000 discount on HDFC cards

iPhone 8 64GB – buy at Rs 54,999 along with Rs 3,000 discount on HDFC cards

iPhone 8 256GB – available at Rs 68,999 with Rs 3,000 HDFC credit card discount

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB – selling at Rs 64,999 with Rs 2,000 HDFC card discount

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB – available at Rs 56,999 with the similar discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC cards

iPhone 6s Plus 32GB – Rs 37,999 with Rs 1,500 off on HDFC card purchase

iPhone 6s 32GB – selling at Rs 33,999, down from Rs 42,900 with Rs 1,250 off on HDFC cards

iPhone SE – buy at Rs 18,799 with Rs 1,000 HDFC card discount

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the aforementioned iPhone models, where you can avail an exchange amount of up to Rs 16,040 on the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8. Other iPhone models are too clubbed with similar exchange offers.