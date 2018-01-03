Almost unbelievable but true! You can buy Google Pixel 2 at Rs 21,999 in Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza Sale

the newly launched Google Pixel 2 with 64GB internal storage that makes way for the best deal.

With New Year 2018, Flipkart has brought the amazing discounts on an array of smartphones. Some of the deals allow the older Samsung Galaxy S7 to be fetched with a massive exchange offer, however, it is the newly launched Google Pixel 2 with 64GB internal storage that makes way for the best deal. With flat discounts and massive exchange discounts of up to Rs 18,000 and cashback offers on HDFC credit card, the Google Pixel 2 can be fetched for as low as Rs 21,999. So, if you’re planning to buy a smartphone and if you have Google Pixel 2 on your mind then this is the right time to head to Flipkart and perhaps get a brilliant deal from the e-commerce site.

The original price of Google Pixel 2 was kept at Rs 61,000. However, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 13,001 which brings the price of the smartphone down to Rs 47,999. The e-commerce is offering a cashback offer of Rs 8,000, which nails the phone down to Rs 39,999. At this price, the Google Pixel 2 gives a tough fight to OnePlus 5T and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. However, you can fetch an, even more, discount if you have a spare Apple iPhone 7 Plus. If you have then you can get a massive exchange discount of Rs 18,000. With all the discounts in place, the ‘Made by Google’ smartphone can be fetched for as low as Rs 21,999.

Google Pixel after flat discount of Rs 13,001.

Google Pixel 2 gets an additional Rs 18000 off with an exchange offer.

Discount details of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on Flipkart

Back in early December, a similar deal was spotted on Flipkart which lasted for a couple of days only. With Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza Sale, the hefty discount on the Google Pixel 2 is back!

It is not just Google Pixel 2, the older brother, the Pixel 2 XL gets a hefty price cut. With an original price of Rs 73,000, the Pixel 2 XL gets a massive discount and is now priced Rs 52,999. Both the phones come with a buyback guarantee of up to Rs 38,500 when you plan to exchange the smartphone later.

Google Pixel 2 retains most of the details from its predecessor. The Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full High Definition display with a 16:9 aspect ratio screen and a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the phone. The Google Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch P-OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio.