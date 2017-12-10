All Reliance Jio offers, recharge plans with no daily limit on data usage; find out if you can benefit

With a recharge of Rs 999, Jio is offering 60 GB of high-speed data, with no daily limit. (Image Source: PTI)

Reliance Jio offers: The telecom giant who made a stir in the market after its launch, RJio brings in another storm which is bound to bring a smile on every subscriber’s face. Reliance Jio is offering four prepaid recharge plans without any daily data usage limits. This means that a subscriber will be able to use the total benefit provided in these prepaid recharge plans of Jio offer at high speeds whenever s/he wants. The prepaid recharge plans with no everyday data limit start at Rs 999, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999. As for the voice calls, they are free across all four prepaid recharge plans as with other Jio plans.

Reliance Jio’s Rs. 999 prepaid plan: With a recharge of Rs 999, Jio is offering 60 GB of high-speed data. The validity of this plan is for 90 days. As far as calling is concerned, Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited. Even the SMSes are free under this plan.

Reliance Jio’s Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan: A recharge of Rs 1,999 will fetch a Jio subscriber high-speed data of 125 GB. For a total of 180 days, this plan will provide free Local, STD and roaming calls. Even the local, STD and roaming SMSes are also free and unlimited under this plan.

Reliance Jio’s Rs. 4,999 prepaid plan: 350 GB of data will be offered to the consumers who will shed Rs 4,999. The validity of this plan is almost a year long with 360 days. All local, STD and roaming calls and SMSes are free and unlimited under this plan.

Reliance Jio’s Rs. 9,999 prepaid plan: Spending Rs 9,999 will get a user high-speed internet data of 750 GB. This plan is also valid for 360 days. Local, STD and roaming calls across all operators are free and unlimited. This plan also provides all local, STD and roaming calls and SMSes unlimited and free.

350 GB of data will be offered to the consumers who will shed Rs 4,999. (Image Source: Jio.com)

Notably, a few days back, Airtel revamped its Rs 349 and Rs 549 recharge plans. With the new offer, Airtel wishes to provide more data at the same value of Rs 349 and Rs 549. Recently, the telecom giant announced massive 100 percent cash back offer on the Rs 349 tariff for a limited period. Airtel has updated its Rs 349 and Rs 549 plans to offer more data at the same price.