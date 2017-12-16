All Reliance Jio offers, prepaid plans under Rs 399; know what suits you the best

The prepaid recharge plans listed on Reliance Jio’s official website offer a deeper insight into the prices and what they offer.

Telecom sector giant who caused a stir in the industry – Reliance Jio, is often regarded as one of the best networks in the country. The network effectively brought down the prices benefitting the customers. When launched, the company offered free internet and calling facility which made a lot of users to switch to Jio. But as the time progressed, Jio ensured to make its dominance with prices as low as possible. The prepaid recharge plans start as low as Rs 19 and go up to even Rs 9999. The plan includes high-speed data per day with unlimited free voice calling. The prepaid recharge plans listed on Reliance Jio’s official website offer a deeper insight into the prices and what they offer. According to the official Reliance Jio website, if the subscriber exhausts their internet data limit of high-speed data, a speed of 64 kbps data is applicable for the remaining validity period in each of the plans. It was Reliance Jio who made the other telecom companies revise the prices of their prepaid data plans to economical prices. The below mentioned prepaid plans under Rs 399 offer the best of Reliance Jio:

Reliance Jio prepaid plan: Rs 19

This plan is listed at a price as low as Rs 19, but the validity is very less. This plan is valid for one-day only. But for a day, one can enjoy unlimited free calling. Although, this pack will not be very handy for the people who use a lot of internet data. Although the data usage is listed as ‘unlimited’ after a mere 150 MB or 0.15 GB of high-speed internet data usage, the speed will drop down to 64 kbps. A total of 20 Local/STD/Roaming SMSs are free under this pack.

Reliance Jio prepaid plan: Rs 52

For a price tag of Rs 52, you will get unlimited free voice calls for seven days. For seven days, you will get 1.05 GB of data with a capping of 0.15 GB per day. A total of 70 Local/STD/Roaming SMSs are free under this pack.

Reliance Jio prepaid plan: Rs 98

With Rs 98, you will be able to fetch a 2.1 GB of data. This plan also provides unlimited voice calling. But the only saving grace for this plan is its validity. The plan is valid up to half a month of 14 days. 140 Local/STD/Roaming SMSs are free under this pack.

Reliance Jio prepaid plan: Rs 149

For the ones who wish to recharge their phones once every month then this plan is for you. For a price tag of Rs 149, you will get unlimited free voice calls for almost a month, i.e. 28 days. Although the data with this plan is very less, a mere 4.2 GB of the high-speed 4G internet is provided with a daily limit of 0.15 GB per day. A total of 300 Local/STD/Roaming SMSs are free under this pack.

Reliance Jio prepaid plan: Rs 309

This is Jio’s first friendly priced pack is about Rs 309. A total of 49 GB of high-speed 4G data is offered for a validity period of 49 days. Although, the daily limit of 1 GB is applicable to this. The plan also includes unlimited local/STD/ roaming SMSs’ across all operators for the valid time period.

Reliance Jio prepaid plan: Rs 399

For a buck less than Rs 400, this plan comes with 70 GB of high-speed data, but a daily limit of 1 GB 4G data is applicable. The plan is valid up to 70 days. Along with free data, the subscribers also get unlimited local/STD/ roaming SMSs’ across all operators for the valid time period.