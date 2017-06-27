Alibaba founder Jack Ma hiring mantra: ‘Hire, if he can be your boss in 5 years’

Jack Ma, was at an event called Gateway 17 in Detroit, last week, where he talked to young entrepreneurs. At the event, the Alibaba founder said, “If you think he will be your boss in five years, hire him.” (Reuters)

Alibaba Founder Jack Ma has advised businessmen to hire staff who are smarter than they are. “Hire, if he can be your boss in 5 years,” seems to be the mantra of good hiring, according to Asia’s richest and the world’s richest human. Jack Ma, was at an event called Gateway 17 in Detroit, last week, where he talked to young entrepreneurs. At the event, Ma said, “If you think he will be your boss in five years, hire him.” The Gateway event was reportedly conducted with an intention to lure in small businesses in the US onto Alibaba and promised them of reaching out to “one billion Chinese consumers.” In another interesting statement, Ma had said that Women are AliBaba’s ‘secret sauce’. Ma’s reason for saying this was “women care for other people much more than men,” while on the other hand, men care usually for themselves. He said that women are going to be very powerful in the 21st century. He basically said that businesses should hire as many women as possible and that is what even his company has done over the years. Earlier too, Ma has been seen talking about the importance of gender balance in the workforce

In a wide-ranging interview at the Alibaba Gateway17 event in Detroit, Jack Ma touched on topics like Alibaba’s humble beginnings, the hiring tip he gives colleagues and the struggles of an entrepreneur. The amiable and funny self-deprecating 52-year-old billionaire also shared many tips with the young businessmen present at the event. He said that if a person is 20 years old, they should join a good company and work under a good boss, in order to learn how to do business. He said that eventually when one is 40, one should do things where he/she is strong and good at. He then said that finally when one is 50, they should spend time on young people and give them chance. Being rejected is not always bad. He told his personal story about how he was rejected even after standing in line in a hot summer sun for 2.5 hours, to be a hotel waiter. He also warned the current crop of tech market leaders against complacency.

The founder and executive chairman also shared how he has never stopped being a teacher, how he is planning for retirement and the opposition he faced in the early days of the internet in China. Apart from his tips, Jack Ma also shared some insights into the future of technology. He said that entrepreneurs are currently going through a critical time in the transition of businesses, technology, and globalisation. Ma told an audience of over three thousand small businessmen, that the firms which use the internet in the best way in the coming years ‘will win’.

The Alibaba founder thinks artificial intelligence will make people’s lives a lot easier in the future. He believes emerging technology of artificial intelligence will kill more jobs in the short term, but it will also create many in the long term. He said, “Machines will be smarter, but humans are always wiser.” The Alibaba CEO’s leadership advice included focusing on users and products first, instead of shareholders. He reiterated that optimism is a core component of leadership.