Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio vs Idea recharge plans: Best 4G data packs, offers for prepaid, postpaid users

Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio vs Idea: Which of them has the best value for money 4G data pack recharge option?

Reliance Jio recently revamped its prepaid and postpaid tariffs. This has given rise to a Jio versus Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular war yet again. Jio’s recent recharge packs are a little costlier than its previous plans. Meanwhile, Airtel recharge, Vodafone plans, and Idea offers have kept changing in the recent months. This might give rise to confusion between which network or tariff to choose. While Jio had started the trend of 1GB per day data plans, soon incumbents like Vodafone, Airtel, and Idea followed suit. When it comes to Reliance Jio, the network has 9 prepaid and 5 postpaid plans to select from. Meanwhile, Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea also have several options to choose from. Here is a quick look at the best-prepaid data plans from across networks which offer maximum 4G data benefits:

Reliance Jio recharge: The network has a Rs 399 pack that gives its subscribers 1GB of 4G data per day for a period of 70 days. The offer also includes unlimited calling and SMS facilities. This is the best Jio plan for users whose data usage stays below the FUP limit of 1GB. However, if you need a longer validity with the same data limit per day, you can go for the Rs 459 pack. This Jio voucher will give you 1GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling and SMS facility. This offer has a limit of 84days. This also means for just Rs 60 more, users get 14 days and 14GB 4G data extra. An 84-day pack also means that subscribers get 3 months of 4G data which Jio has made us used to ever since its Dhan Dhana Dhan offers were unveiled.

Reliance Jio recently revamped its recharge packs. (Image: Reuters)

Airtel recharge: Bharti Airtel has come up with a Rs 399 plan where users can avail 1GB of data per day for a period of 28 days. This offer is available for 4G handset users. For others, users will get 1.25GB of data per day. Under this Airtel offer too you will get the bundled unlimited free calling and SMS offer. When compared to the Jio Rs 399 offer, the Airtel plan has a drawback. While the validity of the offer is the same (70 days), on Airtel, the outgoing calls on roaming are chargeable and it is free in Jio. The daily FUL limit on both the offers is 1GB. Meanwhile, Airtel also has a Rs 349 plan. This offer provides the same benefits to its subscribers like the Rs 399 plan. However, the offer does not differentiate between 4G and non-4G handsets. Under the Airtel Rs 349 offer, users can avail 1GB data per day for 28 days. This means, in total, you get 28GB of 4G data.

Vodafone: On Vodafone, the 4G prepaid offers are a little costlier than Jio and Airtel. If you have a Vodafone prepaid network, you can get a recharge of Rs 257. This tariff pack gives you unlimited local and STD voice calling. It has a validity period of 28 days. It should be noted that the offer does no give 2GB data per day, instead, it is spread over the 28 days. Additionally, the network has a voice call daily cap of 250 minutes. Also, the weekly cap on calls is 1000 minutes. However, there is a Vodafone Rs 348 pack which gives 1GB data per day. This offer is valid for 28 days. This recharge pack also provides unlimited voice calling features. However, there is a 250 minutes daily cap and 100 minutes weekly limit. In Delhi NCR, Vodafone has a Rs 392 recharge pack that gives 28GB data for 28 days. Yesterday, Vodafone had announced a Rs 69 offer which gives unlimited calling facility and 500MB of data.

Vodafone’s recharge packs are a bit more expensive than others. (Image: Reuters)

Idea recharge: Recently, Idea Cellular had announced a 1GB daily data plan. However, this offer is valid only for its post-paid subscribers. This Idea offer is valued at Rs 399. It offers 1GB of data per day as well as unlimited local, STD calling. It should be noted that the Idea Rs 399 recharge pack can only be used by new Idea subscribers and that too under the home circle.