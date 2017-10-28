Airtel, Vodafone compete to grab Reliance 2G subscribers base

(Source: PTI)

After media reports of Anil Ambani led Reliance Communications (RCOM) reporting to exit the 2G business, Bharti Airtel has swooped in to grab the subscribers of Reliance. In a print advertisement, published on Saturday, in a leading media organisation, Bharti Airtel has lured the subscribers of Reliance 2G saying, “Airtel welcomes Reliance Communications Customers.” As per media reports, Anil Ambani-led telecom operator has decided to shut down major parts of its wireless business. The advertisement by Airtel added, “Switch to India’s fastest network without changing your number. Enjoy unlimited calling and lots of data. Call 1800-103-1111 (toll-free).” Meanwhile, Vodafone hasn’t given an advertisement in a daily newspaper, but it has announced two special Voice offers for pre-paid customers in Delhi & NCR who wish to join Vodafone’s SuperNet 4G network.

Earlier, in the latest Bombay Stock Exchange filing, RCOM said, “As already announced on 1st October 2017, RCOM has decided to adopt a 4Gfocussed strategy for profitable growth of its wireless business. Accordingly, RCOM will be optimizing its 2G and 3G footprint, and related infrastructure and human resources, with effect from 30 November 2017. The Company’s 4G-led strategy will be executed, as at present, on the back of capital-light access to India’s most extensive 4G mobile network, through already operational spectrum-sharing and ICR arrangements with Reliance Jio.”

As per the latest data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), RCom had 81,272,601 subscribers, at the end of the month, July.