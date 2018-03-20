Airtel ups game in fight with Jio, now offers 40GB 4G data and unlimited voice calling under Rs 499 postpaid plan

Airtel has revamped an older plan for its postpaid customers and will now be offering 40 GB 3G/4G data with unlimited local, STD, and incoming/outgoing roaming calls. (Reuters)

Airtel has revamped an older plan for its postpaid customers and will now be offering 40 GB 3G/4G data with unlimited local, STD, and incoming/outgoing roaming calls. Besides, the company will also give full 1 year Amazon Prime subscription to the customers along with a validity of one billing cycle which is usually 30 days. All this can be availed by the customers at just Rs 499. Subscribers who opted for this plan were earlier getting only 30 GB data. Airtel’s revamped plan takes on Reliance Jio’s Rs. 509 postpaid plan which offers a total of 60GB data with a 2GB daily limit.

Apart from numerous benefits, the Rs. 499 unlimited plan also offers Wynk TV subscription. Customers will also be able to access the library of Live TV and Movies and get the Handset Damage Protection.

Bharti Airtel Limited is extending the offer to all its postpaid subscribers. As a plus, the unused 3G/4G data of a subscriber at the end of a particular bill cycle will be carried forward and added to the data quota for the next bill cycle under the new offer. However, the customers won’t be able to avail the benefit of the free add-on connection with unlimited calls, which is available in Rs 799 and above plans. While in the lower range, Airtel has Rs 399 postpaid plan in which customers can get 20GB data in 3G/4G network along with unlimited roaming, STDs and local calls.

In an effort to compete with Vodafone and tackle Reliance Jio’s lucrative offers, Airtel has recently launched various offers of its own to lure both postpaid and prepaid customers. Earlier this year, Airtel launched its long-term Rs. 995 prepaid pack that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB 3G/ 4G data per month (total 6GB), with a validity of 180 days or around six months.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio has ambushed incumbents by launching a new cashback offer, under which a subscriber who recharges with a plan of Rs 398 or more stands to get a cashback of up to 200% in the form of vouchers.