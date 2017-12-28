Airtel TV revamped, find out what new feature this app has to offer

Airtel TV currently has content partnerships with Eros Now, SonyLIV and HOOQ.

Airtel launched a new version of its Airtel TV app for Android and iOS platforms. This means the catalogue of over 300 live TV channels and 6000 movies and worldwide TV shows will be available on a free subscription basis to Airtel prepaid and postpaid users until June 2018. The content list of Airtel TV will now offer over 300 live TV channels across genres. Airtel TV also has access to over 6000 Bollywood and Hollywood blockbusters and numerous other Indian and international TV shows. The new version of the Airtel TV app comes with UI upgrades as well. Subscribers can now explore content through smart search filters across languages, genres, ratings and even other content partners.

Airtel TV will now offer the content in 15 languages, including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Odida, Urdu and French. The Scroll Back feature allows viewers to scroll back to previous shows on live TV for up to seven days for select shows.

“We are thrilled to introduce the latest version of Airtel TV with great content and an improved, intuitive User Interface. The improvements to the app are a result of constantly listening to our customers and taking their feedback to the design table. We believe that we have built an app for India’s needs and backed it with a large and exciting content catalogue to serve the fastest growing screen – the smartphone,” Sameer Barta, CEO, Wynk said.

Airtel TV currently has content partnerships with Eros Now, SonyLIV and HOOQ. Users can access content across various genres like GEC, Movies, News and Infotainment, etc from Zee, Sony, NDTV, Gemini, Sun TV and more. The service is said to offer 6,000 Hollywood and Bollywood movies, Indian regional films along with a host of Indian and international TV shows.