Airtel to offer affordable 4G smartphone priced at just Rs 1649

The country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday announced its partnership with Intex Technologies to launch a range of affordable 4G smartphones starting at an effective price of Rs 1,649. This is Bharti’s third tie up with a domestic handset maker under its strategy to encourage 2G subscribers to opt for entry-level 4G smartphones. The company has already partnered with Karbonn and Celkon to launch entry-level 4G smartphones effectively priced at Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,349, respectively.

The most affordable device under this new tie-up is the Intex Aqua Lions N1 that will be available to Bharti customers at an effective price of `1,649, compared with the market price of Rs 3,799. The dual SIM 4G smartphone is powered by MTK chip set with a 4-inch full touch WVGA screen, 2MP rear and front VGA camera, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. The operator is providing cash back of Rs 1,500 with the handset. To avail of the cash back, customers need to make a down payment of `3,149 for the Aqua Lions N1. The smartphones come bundled with a monthly pack of Rs 169.

The customer is required to make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs 169 from Bharti. After 18 months, the customer will get a cash refund of `500 and another Rs 1,000 after the completion of 36 months, taking the total cash benefit to Rs 1,500.

The partnership also included two more 4G smartphones.

The Intex Aqua A4 comes at an effective price of Rs 1,999, against the market price of Rs 4,999. It is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM and an 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 64GB. It has a 5MP primary camera on the rear and a 2MP front shooter.

The Intex Aqua S3 is available an effective price of Rs 4,379, compared with market price of Rs 6,649. It comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display and is powered by 1.3GHz quad- processor. It has 2GB RAM and an internal storage of 16GB that can be expanded up to 64GB. It has a 2450 mAh battery plus 8MP primary camera and a 5MP.

The devices come pre-loaded with MyAirtel App, Airtel TV and Wynk Music.

In case the customer does not wish to opt for the Rs 169 bundled plan, she/he has the flexibility of doing recharges of any denomination and validity as per individual requirement.