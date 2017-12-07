Airtel recharge offer: Rs 349, Rs 549 plans counter Reliance Jio plans; how to avail 2GB and 3GB data per day

Airtel has updated its Rs 349 and Rs 549 plans to offer more data at the same price.

Bharti Airtel has just revamped its Rs 349 and Rs 549 recharge plans. Under the new offer, Airtel is providing more data to its subscribers at the same Rs 349 and Rs 549 value. Airtel had recently announced a massive offer of 100 percent cash back on the Rs 349 tariff for a limited period. Airtel has been taking on Reliance Jio’s recharge plans while offering similar data plans to users. With Jio still biting at its heels over a year after entering the telecom market, Airtel has updated its Rs 349 and Rs 549 plans to offer more data at the same price. This comes soon after it offered customers 100 percent cash back on recharging with the Rs. 349 plan for a limited period.

Under the same Rs 349 recharge pack, users will now get to use 0.5GB data more daily. So, it offers 2GB data every day. Users will also get unlimited local and STD calls and 3,000 SMSes. Notably, the validity of the Rs 349 Airtel plan is still 28 days like before. When it comes to the unlimited calling feature, the daily cap has been set at 250 minutes and weekly cap of 1000 minutes. Once the limit is exhausted, users will be charged with 10 paise per minute for Airtel to Airtel calls and 30 paise per minute for calling other networks. The Rs 349 Airtel plan was launched in September and back then it offered 1GB data per day. Later the network had increased it to 1.5GB per day. When compared, the Jio Rs 309 plan offers 49GB data at 1GB per day and 49-day validity, along with free calls, 3,000 SMSes, roaming outgoing calls, and access to Jio apps.

When it comes to the Rs 549 plan by Airtel provides 3GB of data per day. Earlier the same plan offered 2.5GB daily data limit. Apart from this, Airtel subscribers will get unlimited local and STD calls and 100 SMSes, and free outgoing calls on roaming. With a validity period of 28 days, Airtel provides subscribers with a total of 84GB data. In comparison, Jio offers 1GB data per day and other freebies at Rs 509. This plan, however, has a validity of 49 days.