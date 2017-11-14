Airtel launches massive prepaid recharge offer; unlimited local and STD calls, whopping 300 GB data

Massive prepaid plan for Airtel customers. (Reuters photo)

Top News Income tax returns filing: No tax on gift received from relatives in form of cash

Telco major has come up with a massive prepaid plan for its customers. Under this plan, users will get to make unlimited local and STD calls. Moreover, the plan offers free outgoing in national roaming too. Also, users can send 100 SMS per day without paying any charge for it. Additionally and most importantly, this big plan offers massive 300 GB data for internet lovers. Its validity is 360 days and the plan is priced at Rs 3,999. It’s a great plan for people who are looking for combos of calling, data and SMSes.

Key details:-

– Unlimited all local calls

– Unlimited STD calls (non-commercial use)

– Outgoing in national roaming free

– SMS Free (100SMS/day)

– 300GB data

– Validity is 360 days

– Price of the plan is Rs. 3999

– Users can recharge by directly visiting http://www.airtel.in/prepaid-recharge

Earlier, it was reported that Tata Teleservices will merge with Bharti Airtel as the Tata group firm looks to tide over its financial woes by exiting the mobile telephony business. The companies said the deal is on a no-debt, no-cash basis, implying Airtel is not taking over any of the about Rs 40,000 crore debt with Tata Teleservices and is neither paying any cash.

The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, will see over 40 million customers of Tata Teleservices (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML) joining Bharti Airtel and mark further consolidation in one of the world’s largest telecom markets.

The merger will bolster Bharti Airtel’s spectrum pool with significant additional 178.5 MHz spectrum in 1800, 2100 and 850 MHz bands, all widely used for 4G.