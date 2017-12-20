Airtel offers new prepaid plan with 1GB 4G data at just Rs 49; check other benefits

India’s largest telecom operator Airtel has launched a new plan for its prepaid customers. Under this new plan, Airtel offers 1GB data to all the prepaid customers at just Rs 49. (Source: PTI)

India’s largest telecom operator Airtel has launched a new plan for its prepaid customers. Under this new plan, Airtel offers 1GB data to all the prepaid customers at just Rs 49. This new Airtel plan will take on the already existing Reliance Jio plan priced at Rs 52. Airtel only offers 1GB data in this new plan and there are no free calls. The validity of the plan is 7 days. It is available only for select users and to check if you are eligible for it, go to the My Airtel App. The Jio plan, on the other hand, offers its users 1.05GB data for a validity of 7 days without any daily limit. The users also get unlimited free calls under this plan.

Apart from this, Airtel already has two more budget plans for its users priced at Rs 98 and Rs 146 respectively. Under the Rs 98 plan, Airtel offers 2GB data for 5 days. For the users with a higher data consumption, Airtel has prepaid plans priced at Rs 349, Rs 549, Rs 448 and rs 799. All these plans come with bundled data and calling offer. The users get unlimited free calling under all these prepaid plans.

Under the Rs 349 plan, Airtel offers free calling including All Local, STD and Roaming Calls. Apart from this, users of this pack will also get bundled data per day. The daily data usage limit in the Airtel 349 plan is 2GB and the validity of the plan is 28 days. In addition to all these benefits, users get 3GB data per day under Airtel’s Rs 549 plan. All the calls are free in this plan as well but the validity is just 28 days. Both the plans 349 and 549 of Airtel comes with Free Local and National SMS.

The slightly expensive Airtel plan priced at Rs 799 gives users 3.5GB data per day. Under this plan, Airtel offers free local, STD and roaming calls along with free SMS. The validity of this plan is also 28 days.

In case you are looking for a plan with a higher validity date, Rs 448 plan is perfect for you. It comes with a validity of 70 days and offers free calls including STD, Local and Incoming/Outgoing Roaming Calls. Users will also get 1GB high-speed 4G data usage per day. The pack also offers users unlimited SMS.