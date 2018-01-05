Airtel offers cashback on two itel smartphones

They will get another cashback of Rs 1,000 if they complete another set of recharges worth Rs 3,000 over the next 18 months. (Reuters)

In a bid to make 4G smartphones affordable to consumers, telecom services provider Bharti Airtel on Friday announced cashback offers worth up to Rs 1,500 on China-based Transsion Holdings’ itel smartphones.

“Customers will get a cashback benefit of Rs 1,500 on itel A40 4G and itel A41 smartphones. Both smartphones will come bundled with a monthly recharge pack of Rs 169 from Airtel,” Airtel said in a statement.

itel A40 smartphone will be now available at Rs 3,099 (earlier price Rs 4,599) while the itel A41 will now cost Rs 3,199 (earlier price Rs 4,699).

Buyers will have to make payment of Rs 4,599 for the itel A40 and Rs 4,699 for the itel A41 an the cashback worth Rs 1,500 will be given to them over a period of 36 months.

“Users who have made recharges worth Rs 3,000 will be eligible for the first cashback of Rs 500 at the end of 18 months,” the company added.

They will get another cashback of Rs 1,000 if they complete another set of recharges worth Rs 3,000 over the next 18 months.