Airtel offers 98GB in this big new plan to lure Reliance Jio, other users; from price to validity, check if you should buy

Following the trend, Airtel has now revised its Rs 799 data plan. The company will now offer 3.5 GB to its prepaid users per day. (Reuters)

Telecom operators are doing their best to take on Reliance Jio, and in the attempt are coming out with lucrative offers or revising their old plans to make them more attractive and thereby not just retain their own users but also lure subscribers from other telecom operators in a desperate bid to stay relevant in the market. Following the trend, Airtel has now revised its Rs 799 data plan. The company will now offer 3.5 GB to its prepaid users per day. Doing simple maths, in 28 days which is the validity of the data plan, users will get 98 GB total data. Apart from it subscribers will also get unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, and 100 local and national SMS on a daily basis for 28 days. The tariff is available for Airtel users in Delhi/NCR, UP East, Assam, Mumbai, Chennai, UP West and Uttarakhand.

The plan has launched in the wake of Reliance Jio’s Rs 799 prepaid plan which offered its users a total of 84 GB daily data and daily FUP of 3GB for 28 days. The Jio pack includes unlimited local, STD, roaming and unlimited SMS bundled into the pack. Airtel is offering 0.5 GB more data at the same price and is 14 GB less then what Airtel is offering.

Moreover, there are other plans for Airtel users which do have other packs which offer around 2GB data per day. The Rs 349 plan for prepaid users comes with 2GB data per day, unlimited local, STD calls, 100 SMS per day and validity of 28 days. The company also has a Rs 549 prepaid plan which gives users 3GB data per day, though validity is 28 days. Once again the plan includes unlimited calls, local and STD and free incoming and outgoing on roaming along with 100 SMS per day.

Last week, Airtel brought its Rs 93 pack to offer 1GB data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 local and STD SMS per day with a validity of 10 days. That prepaid pack was designed to compete against the Reliance Jio Rs 98 pack.

Also, for those who want an Airtel recharge with longer validity, there is a Rs 509 recharge which is valid for 84 days (nearly three recharge cycles) and comes with 1GB data per day. It also includes free unlimited calls, local and STD, free roaming and 100 SMS per day. So, for those who do not want the Rs 799 pack as it might be too expensive, the Rs 349 recharge with 2GB daily data is an option to consider. Airtel’s Rs 349 recharge originally had an FUP of 1GB per day, which was revised to 1.5GB and then 2GB data per day.