Airtel offers 1 GB data, unlimited calling for 84 days under this new plan; check price, other details

Airtel comes out with another plan.

India’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has introduced a new plan to counter Reliance Jio. Under this new plan, Airtel offers 1GB data per day along with unlimited free voice calling (local or on roaming). This new plan is priced at Rs 509 and also offers 100 SMS per day. The plan is available for any Airtel customer (whether on 2G, 3G or 4G network band) across the country. It is now available on the Airtel website as well as the official app. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

This new plan by Airtel will compete directly with Jio’s existing Rs 459 plan. Under this plan, Jio offers the same benefits, that is 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days. Moreover, customers get free access to all the Jio apps. Reliance Jio also has a Rs 509 pack, but that comes with 2GB data per day and 49-day validity, and the other app freebies and cashback.

Apart from Jio and Airtel, other telecom operators have introduced offers with similar benefits at almost the same price. Idea Cellular has recently launched a new pack for its prepaid customers with 1GB 3G data per day, unlimited free calls – both home and national roaming, and 100 free SMSes per day for a total of 84 days. This is the latest addition to the price war that has been raging between Indian telecom operators since Jio’s launch last year.

Idea is also offering its prepaid users a cashback of up to 100 percent on recharges above Rs 300 and above in the next 12 months. The cashback will be divided into 7 discounts of Rs 51 each on the next 7 recharges.

Vodafone already has a plan priced at Rs 509 under which it offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days.

So, Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular are offering the same pack (except Idea has 3G instead of 4G data) at the same tariff while Jio has the same pack for just Rs Rs 50 less.