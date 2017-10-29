Airtel offer: Telco unveils this big international roaming pack plan, prices start at Rs 499, check details

Airtel has just come up with new International roaming packs at incredibly cheap rates and what is more, this is likely to ensure customers pay less than usual. (Image: IE)

If you are an Airtel customer, this news will give you chance for a big sigh of relief. Yes, you heard it right! Airtel has just come up with new International roaming packs at incredibly cheap rates and what is more, this is likely to ensure customers pay less than usual. The worst thing about travelling abroad is the amount one spends on the data packs and phone bills. The cost of overseas data pack is so high that it even challenges your financial stability in the foreign land, so to speak! So, if you are planning a trip and are worried about the data pack costs, here is good news for you. The details of Airtel International roaming plan:

– The plan will be applicable for all major countries. The International roaming plan put forth by Airtel covers major countries, including US, China, Hong Kong, Canada, New Zealand, France, Mauritius, UK, and others, as reported by The Indian Express.

– Cost of International Roaming plans: The pack won’t be same everywhere and will vary from country to country. For Instance, you will be paying Rs 2998 in US for a 3GB data pack with the validity of 10 days, but the same pack will cost you Rs 1197 in Singapore. For European countries, the pack will remain same everywhere. So if you opt a plan in France, you can use the same pack in Germany. But for countries South American and South African countries, you will have to pay more for International Roaming.

How to Activate International Roaming pack?

Activating International Roaming pack is not a difficult task. To activate, you can visit Airtel’s official website or you can use My Airtel app and activate the pack on your current Airtel mobile number.

The Airtel has put forth three major International roaming packs.

For US:

Airtel official website (http://www.airtel.in)

1) For the US, the cheapest plan will cost you Rs 649. The plan includes 500 MB free data, unlimited incoming calls, 100 free SMS, and 100 minutes free calling to India. However, the validity is only for one day.

2) International pack in US with the validity of 30 days, will cost you Rs 3999. The pack will include 5 GB free data, 500 calling minutes, 100 free SMS.

3) This roaming pack in US with 10-days validity will cost you Rs 2999. This pack will give you access to 3 GB data, unlimited calling, 250 calling minutes.

Airtel official website (http://www.airtel.in)

For Singapore:

1) The cheapest plan will cost you Rs 499. The plan includes unlimited incoming calls, 500 MB free data, 100 minutes free calling to India, 100 free SMS. This pack will be valid for one day.

2) International roaming pack with 30 days validity will cost you Rs 2499. The pack will give you access to 5GB free data, Unlimited incoming calls, 100 free SMSs, 500 minutes free calling to India.

3) Another roaming pack in Singapore with validity of 10 days will cost you Rs 1199. The pack includes unlimited incoming calls, 3GB free data, 100 free SMSs, 250 minutes free calling to India.

For European countries:

1) For European countries, including France, Germany, Austria and others, the cheapest plan will cost you Rs 649. The pack will include unlimited incoming calls, 500MB free data, 100 free SMSs, 100 minutes free calling to India. However, this pack will be valid for just one day.

2) International Roaming pack with validity of 30 days will cost you Rs 3999. The pack will include, unlimited incoming calls, 5GB free data, 500 minutes free calling to India, 100 free SMSs.

3) Another roaming pack with validity of 10 days, will cost you Rs 2999. The pack includes 3GB free data, 250 minutes free calling to India, 100 free SMSs, unlimited incoming calls.