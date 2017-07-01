Airtel Monsoon Surprise offer extended: Here’s how to claim 30 GB free data

Airtel has extended its Monsoon Surprise offer by another three months for the postpaid users. (Source: IE image)

In a good news for mobile phone users, Airtel has extended its Monsoon Surprise offer by another three months for the postpaid users, giving them yet another opportunity to claim extra 30 GB data (10GB per month for three months). To claim this data through the Airtel holiday surprise offer, you need to download the Airtel TV app from Google Play or Apple App Store. Once the download is complete, postpaid users can claim the offer. Even though the offer was supposed to end in July, Airtel has relaunched the offer as ‘Monsoon Surprise’, which will continue for another three months.

“Now as the monsoons approach, we are sending another shower of data your way. I am delighted to share that we are extending the data surprise by another 3 months. Now you get the extra data for 3 more billing cycles. All you need to do is claim your surprise on My Airtel app after 1st July, 2017,” reads an email posted by Bharti Airtel, CEO, Gopal Vittal, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Earlier, the Airtel Holiday Surprises offer was announced in order to counter Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer which is exclusively for the Jio Prime members. Under the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan plan, the users are given 1 GB data per day for three months with a recharge of Rs 309 and 2GB data per day at a recharge of Rs 509. So collectively under this offer, users will get a total data of 84GB data for 84 days on a recharge of Rs 309, and while those recharging for Rs 509 will get 168GB data for 84 days.

On the other hand, rival Vodafone, is also giving away 9GB data per month for three months to users who have a 4F handset. In order to claim this data, the users will have to put their smartphone number into offer page and generate an OTP. Once the OTP is put in, the offer will be visible to users.