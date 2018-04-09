Airtel is offering whopping 164 GB data; check its price, validity and other details here

In competition with leading telco majors like Reliance Jio and Vodafone, now Airtel is giving its customers special and cheap offers to avail. (Reuters)

In competition with leading telco majors like Reliance Jio and Vodafone, now Airtel is giving its customers special and cheap offers to avail. In a big offer, Airtel has announced best plans for its select prepaid customers. The users can avail the offer in which they will get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with data of 2GB per day, plus 100 SMS each day, for 82 days at just Rs 499. This comes as the best offer plan for select users only. So if you are the lucky one, you may get 2GB data per day for 82 days for just Rs 499. The customers can do an online recharge for the Airtel prepaid mobile using any of the digital payment options. However, the customers are advised to check whether they are eligible for the offer through My Airtel App or not or can also visit the website to check.

Besides to choose from a range of best-selling Airtel prepaid recharge packs which provide you unlimited calling, 4G internet, full talk time, roaming and SMS etc, the Airtel is also offering some amazing postpaid offers as well. The 82 days deal with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMS each day is also available for postpaid customers. Under this offer, people will get 1.4GB data per day at a minimal cost of Rs 448. This offer can be availed by any Airtel postpaid users only.

Airtel has also introduced a high-speed 300Mbps broadband plan at this unbeatable price of Rs 2,199 per month. This new Airtel broadband plan is suited for the FTTH (Fiber-To-The-Home) users. It comes along with 1200GB of high-speed data and gives unlimited calling benefits – local and STD. Airtel is giving away additional 1000GB data free of cost on the online purchase of the plan.