Airtel is offering 30GB 4G data free to customers; here’s how to avail

Airtel last year announced the Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative wherein it partnered many mobile phone makers

Airtel is upping its game by now offering free data to the customers who buy a new 4G smartphone sold under the company’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative. The users who upgrade to a 4G smartphone from a partner manufacturer will get a total of 30GB – 1GB data per day for a period of 30 days. The free data benefits will be on top of the data plan that might already be activated on the customer’s prepaid Airtel number. The postpaid customers, on the other hand, will get extra 30GB data with rollover facility towards their first billing cycle.

Airtel last year announced the Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative wherein it partnered mobile phone makers including Intex, Samsung, Karbonn, Lava, Celkon, Moto, Lenovo, Itel, and Nokia. In order to avail the free data benefits, the customers are required to buy a smartphone from one of the aforementioned brands. Post that, the customer should be an Airtel subscriber – either prepaid or postpaid – to get the benefits. The customers need to make a call on the toll-free number 51111. The free data balance will be credited to the account automatically within 24 hours. Alternatively, the customers can avail the free data on MyAirtel app.

The Airtel Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative offers exclusive offers and benefits to the customers in the form of additional data balance and cashback to make the purchase more lucrative. Airtel says that this enables the customers, who aren’t using 4G smartphones, to make a switch to the first smartphone easily. “We believe this will help millions of our customers to fulfil their aspiration of owning a 4G smartphone by making the transition more rewarding,” said Vani Venkatesh, CMO, Airtel in a company release.