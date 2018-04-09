Airtel introduces high-speed 300Mbps broadband plan at this unbeatable price; here’s how to avail it

Airtel recently extended the 1000GB free data giveaway to the customers who bought the broadband plans online. (Source: Reuters)

Airtel has introduced a first broadband plan that offers a maximum speed of 300Mbps at Rs 2,199 per month. The new Airtel broadband plan is suited for the FTTH (Fiber-To-The-Home) users and comes with 1200GB of high-speed data, along with unlimited calling benefits – local and STD. Airtel is giving away additional 1000GB data free of cost on the online purchase of the plan.

In addition to the 1200GB data offered, the customers will also be entitled to other complimentary benefits such as free Airtel apps – Wynk Music and Airtel TV. Airtel is also offering the Amazon Prime subscription to the subscribers of this broadband plan. The Rs 2,199 broadband plan comes with the data rollover facility that allows carrying over the unused data up to 200GB to the next billing cycle. The Airtel Surprise and myHome Rewards facilities are also included in the plan.

Airtel recently extended the 1000GB free data giveaway to the customers who bought the broadband plans online. The pack was supposed to end on March 31, however, after the extension, it will now end on October 31 this year. The Bonus Data offer is applicable on the broadband plans worth Rs 1,099 onwards.

Commenting on the launch of the broadband plan, George Mathen, CEO Homes, Bharti Airtel said, “Following the resounding success of our V-Fiber home broadband offering, we are delighted to introduce the new FTTH based plans for customers looking for higher speeds. Fixed broadband continues to be the preferred in-home mode for customers to consume online digital content and the average usage per home is growing at a breakneck speed. With this in mind, we will plan to expand our FTTH offerings over the coming days and provide our customers the choice of home broadband plans across a wide range of price points and speeds.”