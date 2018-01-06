Airtel Home Broadband customers can avail 5GB additional mobile data, here’s how

The additional data benefit will be added to the existing postpaid plan of the customer. (Reuters)

It’s raining internet data offers for the Airtel Home Broadband customers, as the company has decided to offer additional data for their postpaid users. On Friday, telecom giant offered 5GB additional data for the Airtel Home Broadband customers on their Airtel postpaid mobile. To avail the additional data, customers have to use the myAirtel App. It should also be noted that the additional data can be availed by any one of the Airtel postpaid number linked to the Airtel Home broadband account. Customers can claim the additional data as part of Airtel’s ‘myHome Rewards’ programme.

The additional data benefit will be added to the existing postpaid plan of the customer, which means if the customer is on Rs 499 postpaid-plan which offers 30 GB of internet data will get an additional 5GB data making it 35 GB. Airtel’s ‘myHome Rewards’ has more data benefits to offer, with every Airtel postpaid and Airtel digital TV connection that customers link to their Airtel home broadband account, customers can enjoy an additional data of 10GB for free on every connection added to their home broadband.

In order to check the plans on which the 5GB free mobile data is available customers can log on to www.airtel.in/broadband/. Airtel Home Broadband has over 2.1 million customers and claims to be the second largest home broadband provider in India. Airtel offers a range of exciting home broadband plans with large dollops of high-speed data and unlimited free calls to any number in India.

It was back in November last year when Airtel expanded its data rollover facility to its broadband users. Data rollover offers the customers to carry forward the unused data on to the next billing cycle. However, there is a limit to the data rollover of 1,000GB. Even the postpaid subscribers can sue the rollover offer which has a limit of 200GB.

Meanwhile, in a bid to make 4G smartphones affordable to consumers, Airtel on Friday announced cashback offers worth up to Rs 1,500 on Itel smartphones. Buyers will have to make payment of Rs 4,599 for the Itel A40 and Rs 4,699 for the itel A41 a cashback worth Rs 1,500 will be given to them over a period of 36 months.