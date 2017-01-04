Airtel challenges RJio with free 4G data & calling for users: here’s all about the offer

Airtel 4G: Selected customers with prepaid and postpaid connections will get free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017. (Reuters)

Airtel has taken on Reliance Jio, by launching its own free data and free calling features for a year. Under the new deal, Airtel offers free data to its customers, of Rs 9,000 for a period of 12 months to customers who go for a 4G connection. The offer to get the connection is valid all across India from today, that is January 4 and will end on February 28 this year. Users who get the offer by then will get free 3GB of data per month until the end of this year, that is December 31, 2017.

The 3GB of data will be free in addition to the monthly quota of 1GB which is there in the Rs 345 recharge pack. The amount value of the pack will, however, vary in different areas. Hence, the total free data that users will get is 4GB for every month. The benefits of the pack are available for 28 days and can be availed by customers for a maximum number of 13 times till the end of the year. For postpaid users, there will be a free 3GB data offer for every month and will be available on all MyPlan Infinity options. This offer is available in addition to the regular Infinity plan offers. The Rs 549 Infinity plan will be offering unlimited calling and also 6GB data per month including the 3GB free data plan. The regular plan includes free voice calling (Local + STD), free SMS and subscriptions to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies. Customers need to access the MyAirtel App to avail the offer.

The offer comes within days of Reliance Jio launching its ‘Happy New Year’ offer, which gives the consumers, free voice calling, video calling, data and messaging features. However, the daily limit for data usage will now come down to 1GB. The earlier Reliance Jio Welcome offer gave users a daily Fair Use Policy (FUP) limit of 4GB.

The telecom war has been getting uglier by the day with Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea fighting to retain their market share after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio’s aggressive entry.